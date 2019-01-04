WEIRD NEWS

The Most Profound ‘Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

"If tents were transparent, camping would be a lot scarier."

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

When you cannot sleep because you can’t stop thinking about something it’s like a single program not letting the computer shut down from Showerthoughts
There are about 50 million kangaroos in the world and about 5 million Norwegians. So if the kangaroos decided to invade Norway we would have to fight about 10 each from Showerthoughts
Theme parks can capture you perfectly moving at 60mph, but bank cameras can’t perfectly capture someone standing still. from Showerthoughts
People who voluntarily wipe a public toilet seat of a mess other than their own don’t receive enough recognition. from Showerthoughts
It would be so much cooler if the New Years ball dropped slowly over the course of the whole year. from Showerthoughts
'Where's Waldo?' would be much scarier if Waldo was the one searching for you. from Showerthoughts
The first half of your life is people telling you not to do drugs and the second half is people telling you about all the drugs you need to take from Showerthoughts
Before social media all this shit just stayed in people’s heads from Showerthoughts
Being an adult is letting someone win an argument just in order to save everyone’s time. from Showerthoughts
if we had blood flowing through our hair, hair cuts would be terrifying from Showerthoughts
There's no reason to get mad at all the new people at the gym this month. They're the reason your gym membership isn't twice as much the rest of the year. from Showerthoughts
You never realise how bad you are at a game until you play online for the first time from Showerthoughts
Jurassic Park could have been a successful and highly lucrative theme park if they only cloned herbivore dinosaurs. from Showerthoughts
If tents were transparent, camping would be a lot scarier. from Showerthoughts
When your watch dies, it records it’s time of death. from Showerthoughts
Children are like fires, they need constant attention and if left alone they will burn the house down. from Showerthoughts

