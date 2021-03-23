Want To Reduce Your COVID-19 Risk? Get Some More Sleep.

If there’s one thing that’s become clear as the pandemic has stretched on, it’s that there’s a lot to be explored in the relationship between COVID-19 and poor sleep.

We already knew the two were linked. An analysis of sleep studies found sleep problems affected approximately 40% of people in the pandemic – and those who caught COVID-19 appeared to have a higher prevalence of sleep problems.

Now, a study suggests if you had sleep problems prior to getting coronavirus, or suffered daily burnout, you have a heightened risk of not only becoming infected with the virus, but also having more severe disease.

Every one-hour increase in the amount of time spent asleep at night was associated with 12% lower odds of becoming infected with COVID-19, according to the study published in the online journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.