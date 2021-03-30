Parents Of 5 Killed When 175-Foot Redwood Tree Falls Onto Their Car

A California community is in mourning after a coast redwood tree fell onto a car, instantly killing the parents of five last week.

“It’s the most unusual incident I’ve seen in my 19-year career,” CHP spokesperson Brandy Gonzalez told Nexstar.

A GoFundMe set up to help the children said Jake Woodruff, 36, and his wife, Jessica, 45, were on an annual trip to celebrate her birthday when the 175-foot tall tree landed on their vehicle.

CHP wrote on Facebook that the accident happened on U.S. 199 in Del Norte County in the state’s northwestern corner. Google street view shows the area is within Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park and lined with the famed redwoods:

Google

“It’s in the middle of the redwoods,” Gonzalez told SFGate. “It’s just old-growth and we have no idea why the tree fell. It was Mother Nature.”

KTVL in Oregon said the two deceased were the only occupants in the vehicle.

The GoFundMe has so far raised more than $140,000.