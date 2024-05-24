“I have been unwell, and home bound for about 9 years. I’ve gotten used to being in a wheelchair and wearing house slippers. I’ve been mobile for a couple of years, (for the most part) but still not wearing shoes and walking around a lot. In January, I started losing weight and working towards leaving my house and getting back to living. After making my way through physical therapy, I became stronger and needed shoes so I could start going for walks. I remembered liking my old Reeboks and wanted to get the similar shoe again. This met every mark! They’re comfortable, help me feel stable on my feet, and make me want to walk even more. I was tempted to get the recommended size of 8, but the last pair of shoes I ordered were a bit big, so I ordered the 7.5 and they are perfect.” — Regina

“I got these to replace my on cloud shoes, so the bar was set very high. They’re super stylish and fits super comfortable. In terms of weight, they’re slightly heavier than on clouds, but much much lighter than Nike Air Forces. It didn’t take much for the shoes to adapt to my feet, so I basically skipped the whole “I need to break into them” phase. I’ve taken the shoes hiking, to the beach, rain, and walking around a mile a day around college campus. It’s been about 6 months now I believe and the only notable wear is the bottom of the shoes have gotten slightly smoother but no where near enough to lose traction. The fabric on the shoes are incredibly easy to clean mud off of, so my shoes are still looking almost brand new!” — Andrew Vo

“I recently purchased a pair of these sneakers, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision. They have exceeded my expectations in every way, making them my new go-to footwear for any occasion. The comfort level is unmatched. The cushioning and support provided by the insole make every step feel like walking on clouds. The traction on these sneakers is excellent, providing stability on various surfaces. These sneakers not only look good but also feel durable, ensuring they’ll be a staple in my wardrobe for a long time.” — Mayo Rude

“I recently grabbed a pair of Reebok Unisex-Adult Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers, and they’ve exceeded my expectations. These sneakers offer timeless style that pairs effortlessly with any outfit, and their comfort is unmatched.



Right out of the box, I felt the cushioning and support these sneakers provide. Whether I’m walking around town or on my feet for hours, they keep me comfortable. The build quality is excellent, and the leather upper ensures durability. Traction is impressive, and they’re easy to clean. These sneakers are a fantastic choice for anyone who wants style and comfort in one package. They get a solid 5-star rating from me!” — Joel

“First pair of Reebok’s and I’m pleasantly surprised at how comfortable this shoe is. It matches basically everything in my closet and can be worn in all seasons. I recommend if you’re looking to try something different!” — Zach