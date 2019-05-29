Netflix CEO Donated To Missouri GOP Lawmakers Who Backed Abortion Ban

Netflix became the first major Hollywood studio to publicly take a stance on Georgia’s new abortion law on Tuesday, declaring that it would reconsider filming its movies and television series in the state if the law goes into effect.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” the streaming giant’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Yet Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings contributed to the campaigns of scores of Republican state lawmakers who recently approved similarly restrictive abortion legislation in Missouri, as first noted by the newsletter Popular Information on Wednesday.

According to a HuffPost analysis of Missouri election contribution filings from 2018, Hastings donated a total of $124,300 to the campaigns of 61 Republican state representatives and senators who voted for the Missouri abortion bill, which bans abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

In addition, Hastings donated $2,600, the maximum individual contribution, to the campaign of Gov. Mike Parson (R), who signed the bill into law last week.

Hastings also donated to 11 Democratic state lawmakers, all of whom voted against the bill, as well as to several Republicans who did not vote for the bill or are no longer in the state legislature.

The contributions to the Missouri Republicans appear somewhat at odds with his political activity on the national level. Like many entertainment and tech CEOs, Hastings has overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates and causes, according to Open Secrets.

In 2018, he contributed $500,000 during the primary election cycle and again during the general election cycle to Senate Majority PAC, which is devoted to helping Democrats take control of the Senate.

A spokesman for Netflix declined to comment to HuffPost about Hastings’ political donations and whether they are at odds with Netflix’s stance on the Georgia abortion law.