At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, “Ghosts” actor Danielle Pinnock told HuffPost that she has her “fingers and toes crossed” to portray Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson, the Atlanta-based woman who told the world about her horrifying experience with her ex-husband in a 50-part series on TikTok.
Pinnock said she has already contacted Johnson’s team to put in her bid to star in a potential project.
“Reesa is a powerful and incredible woman and her story is reaching the masses globally,” Pinnock said. “To be a part of anything like that would be an honor and a privilege. She’s a bad ass.”
On Tuesday, The Cut reported that Johnson was eyeing a few talents to portray her on-screen if she were to land a film deal: Jill Scott, Natasha Rothwell or Pinnock. Pinnock has been vying for the potential role on social media.
Johnson’s story went viral in late February — Part 1 of the series has 39 million views and counting. In March, she snagged a deal with talent agency CAA and has appeared on several daytime talk shows including “Good Morning America” and “The Tamron Hall Show.”
Johnson referred to her ex-husband as Legion throughout the series and said that, throughout their relationship, he repeatedly lied to her about finances, family, employment and his education.
Legion, whose real name and photo were revealed after some snooping by another TikToker, has denied her claims in the series.