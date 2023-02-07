People Are Dying Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Stiff Red Carpet Photos

Dude, where’s your chemistry?
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher proved to be the antithesis of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet during two recent film premiere appearances.
The actors looked like they had just won the Hunger Games as they posed for publicity shots on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 for their upcoming Netflix rom-com, “Your Place or Mine,” in which the two play, uh, love interests.
It’s unclear why the two seemed so uncomfortable that they literally looked like they’d been Photoshopped next to each other — but our guess is that Kutcher told Witherspoon he didn’t like her latest book club pick. Or Witherspoon told Kutcher she bought the ticket he had to sell back for one of billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights.
To be fair, the two also some shots in which they look like they’re having fun together …
… But it’s hard to ignore the handful of pictures that appear as stiff as a Sears studio family portrait.
So much so that fans on Twitter couldn’t help but make fun of the awkward pics.
“get a room omg!!!” one Twitter user joked of one of the shots.
But the sarcasm didn’t end there.
But one Twitter user offered a different theory:
Even Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, called her husband and Witherspoon out for their odd photos.
Witherspoon, who stars on Apple TV’s “The Morning Show,” explained on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” that Kunis emailed her after the photos were published.
“She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,’” Witherspoon explained.
But the “Big Little Lies” star also said on the show that there’s no tension between her and Kutcher.
“He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”