Reese Witherspoon Ashton Kutcher

People Are Dying Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Stiff Red Carpet Photos

“get a room omg!!!” one Twitter user joked about the awkward publicity photos taken at premieres of their upcoming rom-com, in which the two play love interests.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher at premieres for their new rom-com, “Your Place or Mine.”
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher at premieres for their new rom-com, “Your Place or Mine.”
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Dude, where’s your chemistry?

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher proved to be the antithesis of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet during two recent film premiere appearances.

The actors looked like they had just won the Hunger Games as they posed for publicity shots on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 for their upcoming Netflix rom-com, “Your Place or Mine,” in which the two play, uh, love interests.

Kutcher and Witherspoon attend a premiere for Netflix's "Your Place or Mine" on Jan. 30.
Kutcher and Witherspoon attend a premiere for Netflix's "Your Place or Mine" on Jan. 30.
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

It’s unclear why the two seemed so uncomfortable that they literally looked like they’d been Photoshopped next to each other — but our guess is that Kutcher told Witherspoon he didn’t like her latest book club pick. Or Witherspoon told Kutcher she bought the ticket he had to sell back for one of billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights.

Witherspoon and Kutcher looking like great pals at the world premiere of "Your Place or Mine" last week.
Witherspoon and Kutcher looking like great pals at the world premiere of "Your Place or Mine" last week.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images

To be fair, the two also some shots in which they look like they’re having fun together …

Someone made a funny?
Someone made a funny?
Charley Gallay via Getty Images

… But it’s hard to ignore the handful of pictures that appear as stiff as a Sears studio family portrait.

Did Witherspoon pull her arm away from Kutcher in this pic?
Did Witherspoon pull her arm away from Kutcher in this pic?
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

So much so that fans on Twitter couldn’t help but make fun of the awkward pics.

“get a room omg!!!” one Twitter user joked of one of the shots.

But the sarcasm didn’t end there.

But one Twitter user offered a different theory:

Even Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, called her husband and Witherspoon out for their odd photos.

Witherspoon, who stars on Apple TV’s “The Morning Show,” explained on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” that Kunis emailed her after the photos were published.

Can you feel the smoldering passion between these two?
Can you feel the smoldering passion between these two?
Steve Granitz via Getty Images

“She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,’” Witherspoon explained.

But the “Big Little Lies” star also said on the show that there’s no tension between her and Kutcher.

“He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”

