Reese Witherspoon And Her Daughter Don't Think They Look Like Twins (But They Do)

While Ava Phillippe has frequently been deemed the “mini-me” of her famous mother, Reese Witherspoon, the two women don’t see the resemblance.

Witherspoon touched on her relationship with Phillippe during a Tuesday appearance on NBC’s “Today With Hoda & Jenna” as she promoted her new children’s book, “Busy Betty.”

When co-host Jenna Bush Hager described the mother-daughter pair as “twins,” Witherspoon shrugged off the suggestion.

“She and I don’t see it that much,” said the “Legally Blonde” actor.

Watch Reese Witherspoon’s “Today” appearance below:

Witherspoon shares two children with ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe: 23-year-old Ava and 18-year-old Deacon Phillippe. She and current husband Jim Toth, a talent agent, are also parents to a 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

When asked about parenting kids of such varying ages, Witherspoon said her relationship with each of her children is constantly evolving.

“First of all, you’re managing them a lot ... when they’re little, and it’s very physical,” the Oscar winner said. “And then it’s more emotional support and suggestions — not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older.”

She added, “But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be.”

Ava Phillippe (left) is pictured with mother Reese Witherspoon. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Witherspoon acknowledged the 20th anniversary of her film “Sweet Home Alabama.”

In July 2021, she sparked online chatter about a prospective sequel to the 2002 romantic comedy when she posted a trio of throwback photos showing her on the film’s set with co-star Patrick Dempsey. That same month, actor Josh Lucas said he’d “love” to do a sequel to the movie but hinted that Witherspoon’s busy Hollywood schedule could be an obstacle.

While fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet, Witherspoon said Tuesday she’d happily reprise the role of Melanie Carmichael if a second “Sweet Home Alabama” film is ever made.