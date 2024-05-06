Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Calls Out 'Bulls**t' Body-Shamers

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, is shutting down the internet trolls who criticized her appearance.
Phillippe — the oldest child of Witherspoon and ex-husband and fellow actor Ryan Phillippe — shared a video on TikTok over the weekend to address the drama.
“NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online,” her message reads as she begins applying red lipstick in front of the mirror.
“I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I’m too fat…” she wrote, censoring the name of Ozempic, a diabetes drug that has become popular for weight loss.
“The second accused me of starving myself because I’m too thin... My weight did not change in the time period between their comments. (& it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did!),” her message continued in the Friday post.
The internet personality then smeared the lipstick across her cheek while rolling her eyes, adding, “It’s such bullshit.”
Ava Phillippe captioned her post, “Pretty is as pretty does, babes … & bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. 💋.”
She went on to clarify that body-shaming isn’t confined to one gender.
“P.S. I put ‘woman’ because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; body shaming is toxic no matter who the subject is,” she explained. “We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.”
Ava Phillippe’s Oscar-winning mom took to the comments section to co-sign her message, writing, “Yes to all of this 💋.”
The young star’s other TikTok followers also poured out support for her clapback in the comments section.
“I have never understood why people think they need to make comments about other people’s bodies.. it’s so, so unnecessary. love you, and this message!!💚,” one person wrote.
Another person said, “I wish I would have heard this message as a young woman. I am so impressed with your wisdom and compassion.”
“This!!!! we as women do not need any of this toxicity/negativity,” someone else said. “We should be building each other up not tearing each other down. btw, you are a light in this world and absolutely gorgeous ❤️.”
Ava Phillippe doubled down on her PSA about body-shaming in her Instagram stories.
“Bodyshaming is toxic behavior,” she wrote on May 3 alongside a photo of herself and her dog, Benji, People reports. ”(Asked Benji and he agrees).”
“So maybe just... don’t do that??” she added.