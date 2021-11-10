Reese Witherspoon Weighs In After Diane Keaton Mistakenly Thirsts After Her Son

Diane Keaton, star of stage, screen and Justin Bieber music videos, is one of the most delightfully bizarre celebrity follows on Instagram.

On any given day, you can expect an unboxing video of her missing tooth, earnest golden retriever content, blurry mirror selfies or a collage of famous men in Hollywood who wouldn’t date her ― all of which exist alongside captions enthusiastically written with an active Caps Lock key.

So, when the Oscar winner chose to celebrate a handful of actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson and Zayn Malik, in a post labeled “MALE BEAUTY” earlier this week, almost no one bat an eye. As various faces flashed across the video slideshow, Keaton gave her reviews (“Don’t you love the neck on this guy?!”), commenting on what made each selection beautiful.

“Talk about beauty. Leonardo DiCaprio ― give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid,” said Keaton, who indeed starred alongside the young actor in the 1996 film “Marvin’s Room.”

Except the photo of the brooding blond young man wasn’t DiCaprio, but instead Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s 18-year-old son, Deacon.

“The Morning Show” star was quick to slide into the comments section and correct Keaton, writing: “Diane, the first one is my son” alongside a heart emoji.

Keaton responded to Witherspoon’s message with a couple of blushing emojis.

Diane Keaton/Instagram

While they’ve never appeared together on screen, Witherspoon and Keaton do share a history, with the “Big Little Lies” alum paying tribute to the legendary performer back in 2017, when Keaton received the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Although Witherspoon sang her praises on stage, Keaton later admitted that the two aren’t exactly close in real life during a viral appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after the ceremony.

“You know, I met Reese when she was 14 and I directed her in a TV movie,” Keaton recalled. “She was just a kid. There was no question [she’d be a movie star]. Great looking. Great talent.”

“And yet still not a friend? Kimmel asked, to which Keaton replied: “No, not a friend.”

But the two have apparently gotten closer in the years since, as Keaton gave Witherspoon a slightly unhinged shoutout just last month on ― yes, you guessed it ― Instagram. Reposting a clip of a toddler pretending to talk on the phone, the “Poms” star told her followers: “THIS IS A YOUNG REESE WITHERSPOON IN THE MAKING!!!”