Reese Witherspoon Points Out 1 Huge Difference Between First And Second Divorces

Reese Witherspoon with Jim Toth in 2016, and with Ryan Phillippe in 2004. Joshua Blanchard via Getty Images/James Devaney via Getty Images

Like most of us, Reese Witherspoon would prefer to share major life announcements on her own terms.

The “Morning Show” star will grace the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s August issue, and in the profile — which was published online Wednesday — Witherspoon discusses the major difference between her first divorce and her second.

In March, the Oscar-winner announced on her Instagram account she was splitting from her husband of nearly 12 years, talent agent Jim Toth.

Advertisement

Before Toth, Witherspoon was married to her “Cruel Intentions” co-star Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares children Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19. Phillippe and Witherspoon announced their divorce in 2006 — during the peak of tabloid culture — and released a statement through their publicists, according to People.

The “Legally Blind” star admitted to Harper’s Bazaar that she had a difficult time publicly announcing something so intimate through a professional representative rather than doing it herself.

“It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” Witherspoon told the magazine.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she added.

Advertisement

“Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

In Witherspoon and Toth’s joint social media statement in March, the two stressed that they came to the decision “with a great deal of care and consideration” and that their “biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

Witherspoon and Toth share one son, 10-year-old Tennessee James Toth.

The “Big Little Lies” star told Harper’s Bazaar that being able to share the news of her divorce like non-famous people would has another added benefit:

“I think about how many other people are going through this experience,” she told the magazine. “I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”