EntertainmentdivorceReese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Announces Divorce From Husband Jim Toth

News of the split comes days before the couple's 12th wedding anniversary.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are calling it quits.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” read a note that the “Big Little Lies” star posted to Instagram on Friday. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with a deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon in 2013.
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon in 2013.
via Associated Press

The note, which was signed “Reese and Jim,” also said the couple’s “biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

The “Legally Blonde” star and Toth, a talent agent, got married in March 2011. The divorce announcement comes days before their twelfth wedding anniversary and just two days after Witherspoon’s birthday,

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together, 10-year-old Tennessee. She also shares two adult children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband actor Ryan Phillippe.

Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

