Endorphins And Mindy Kaling Writing 'Legally Blonde 3' Make Us Happy

Bend and snap aside, name a more iconic duo than Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling.

The close friends and co-stars are teaming up again to bring Elle Woods’ next chapter to the big screen in the long-awaited third film in the “Legally Blonde” franchise, Deadline reported Monday evening.

Witherspoon has tapped Kaling, a rom-com connoisseur, to write the screenplay for “Legally Blonde 3” with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor.

The duo is taking the reins from the original film’s screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name back in 2001. According to Deadline, the goal is an “entirely new fresh spin” on Elle’s story.

Kaling confirmed the news on Tuesday, expressing her enthusiasm for the project over social media.

“So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie,” she wrote on Twitter. “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

It’s been a while since we’d heard any updates about the sequel, which Witherspoon first confirmed back in 2018 with a video of herself in character as Harvard Law’s most glamorous graduate.

“It’s true,” she captioned the post, as she floated by in her signature pink bikini.

Since then, Witherspoon has basically been the busiest woman in Hollywood, starring in and producing a slew of high-profile shows like HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show” alongside Jennifer Aniston on Apple TV+, and most recently “Little Fires Everywhere” for Hulu.

But she did note in May 2018 that she was enjoying picking back up with Elle Woods all these years later.

“She’s a very beloved character,” Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight. “You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it.”

At the time, she said, “[We have] a script, but we haven’t shot anything.”

And as for what the intrepid lawyer might be up to these days, Witherspoon previously teased that she would love to see Elle “be a Supreme Court justice or somebody who runs for office, president.”

Well, she’s got our vote.