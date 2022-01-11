Reese Witherspoon Is Tweeting About Parallel Digital Identities And People Have Thoughts

Reese Witherspoon tweeted about the need for parallel digital identities on Tuesday and the Internet got into a virtual tizzy (pun fully intended).

“In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?” the actor/entertainment mogul asked her followers.

As you might expect, people had lots of thoughts, including the possible reason for the post.

This most certainly has to be the plot for Legally Blonde 3. https://t.co/7W25lKPpCx — John Colucci 💉 💉 💉 (@johncolucci) January 11, 2022

I'm gonna be really excited for Legally Blonde 3 if it turns out it's about Elle becoming a McAfee typehttps://t.co/gcBA9e81xW — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) January 11, 2022

Others wondered if there were other things going on.

when the edible hits https://t.co/uig1jYISl3 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 11, 2022

If you die in the metaverse, Reese Witherspoon imprisons your soul in her crypto wallet https://t.co/3bDQ8eGs9A — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 11, 2022

Some wondered if Witherspoon was aware she might be late to the party.

everyone reading this is reading it on twitter, a website dedicated to people creating parallel digital identities https://t.co/2FJWIaeWYP — dave whelan (@MrDavidWhelan) January 11, 2022

We've literally had digital avatars, digital goods and virtual identities for decades. https://t.co/KUwbrVDYEB — Zack Zwiezen (@ZwiezenZ) January 11, 2022

Others just vented.

I'm planning to be disappointed in humanity. https://t.co/kYZmLNNwFu — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) January 11, 2022

Some of us have had to work very, very hard on our parallel digital identities while others have had it handed to them. But we've had to work very, very hard our entire digital lives! https://t.co/qAofWLXWMM — Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) January 11, 2022