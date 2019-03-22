Style & Beauty

Reese Witherspoon's Most '90s Fashion Moments Ever

Before she was wearing gowns by Zac Posen and Stella McCartney, the "Big Little Lies" star was all about those '90s trends.

Reese Witherspoon is a bona fide red carpet star.

These days, we’re used to seeing the “Big Little Lies” actress strike a glamorous pose in gorgeous gowns by the likes of Valentino, Zac Posen and Stella McCartney. But in the early days of her career, her style was a lot more laid-back and casual. It was the ’90s, after all.

Witherspoon made her film debut in 1991′s “The Man in the Moon,” and throughout the decade of grunge, she appeared in cult favorites like “Cruel Intentions” and “Election.” Her style was very much reflective of the era’s biggest trends. She wore plenty of monochromatic looks and solid colors, crop tops, spaghetti straps and slim, ankle-length skirts and dresses. There were also a couple of chokers thrown into the mix, because did you even live through the ’90s if you didn’t wear a choker?

In honor of the Oscar-winner’s 43rd birthday on March 22, we’re taking a look back at some of her most quintessentially ’90s style moments. See for yourself below:

1990s
Ron Galella via Getty Images
The actress wears a black skirt with boots in this photo from sometime in the early '90s.
1991
Pool GARCIA/PICOT via Getty Images
Witherspoon poses by the pool in this 1991 photo.
1993
Barry King via Getty Images
Witherspoon poses with sunglasses on her head.
1993
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
The actress wears on-trend spaghetti straps and sunglasses in this 1993 photo.
1993
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Witherspoon, photographed with Chris O'Donnell, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City.
1994
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Witherspoon wears a black T-shirt dress on the red carpet for the premiere of "Backbeat."
1994
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Witherspoon at the premiere of "True Lies" in Los Angeles.
1996
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
The actress wears a red leather jacket on the red carpet.
1996
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
The actress poses on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Frighteners" in California.
1996
Patrick Riviere via Getty Images
Witherspoon attends the "Fear" premiere in Sydney.
1996
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
The star attends the premiere of "Romeo and Juliet."
1996
Steve Eichner via Getty Images
Witherspoon at the afterparty for the premiere of "Freeway" at Bowery Bar in New York City.
1996
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
The actress wears a crop top for the premiere of "The People vs. Larry Flynt" in Westwood, California.
1997
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Witherspoon at the premiere of "Liar, Liar."
1997
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Witherspoon at the premiere of "Nowhere."
1997
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
The actress attends the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
1997
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Witherspoon attends a premiere for "The House of Yes" in California.
1998
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Witherspoon wears a strapless dress at an event in 1998.
1998
Sam Levi via Getty Images
Witherspoon attends the "Can't Hardly Wait" Los Angeles premiere.
1998
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe attend the ''54'' premiere in Hollywood.
1998
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Witherspoon attends the Motion Picture Club Awards luncheon.
1999
Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images
The actress attends the premiere of "Cruel Intentions."
1999
Andrew Shawaf via Getty Images
Witherspoon with Ryan Phillippe at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood.
