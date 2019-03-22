Reese Witherspoon is a bona fide red carpet star.

These days, we’re used to seeing the “Big Little Lies” actress strike a glamorous pose in gorgeous gowns by the likes of Valentino, Zac Posen and Stella McCartney. But in the early days of her career, her style was a lot more laid-back and casual. It was the ’90s, after all.

Witherspoon made her film debut in 1991′s “The Man in the Moon,” and throughout the decade of grunge, she appeared in cult favorites like “Cruel Intentions” and “Election.” Her style was very much reflective of the era’s biggest trends. She wore plenty of monochromatic looks and solid colors, crop tops, spaghetti straps and slim, ankle-length skirts and dresses. There were also a couple of chokers thrown into the mix, because did you even live through the ’90s if you didn’t wear a choker?

In honor of the Oscar-winner’s 43rd birthday on March 22, we’re taking a look back at some of her most quintessentially ’90s style moments. See for yourself below: