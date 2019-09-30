Reese Witherspoon Learning TikTok From Her Son Is The End-All

Reese Witherspoon may not be totally hip to what the kids are doing these days, but she is hilarious.

In an Instagram video she shared Sunday, “The Morning Show” actor solicited a how-to from her 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, on the short-form video app TikTok. (Watch it below.)

“For all the moms out there, what is TikTok?” she asks Deacon.

While that might not be the coolest way to get a teen to help, Deacon deserves props for indulging his mom.

Witherspoon, who clearly did some research before this adorable clip, shows off several potential moves for a TikTok clip, ending in a bit for the song “Mr. Sandman.”

She also proposes a few names. “ReeseTik? ReeseTok?”

Both get a resounding “no” from Deacon. Good call, kid.