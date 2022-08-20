Shopping

Get Up To 40% Off At Reformation's Rare Summer Sale

The cult-favorite clothing brand is offering major deals on iconic floral dresses, trending tops, denim and more.

Also on sale from left to right: The Irwin linen dress, the Liza high-rise straight jeans, the Ereka dress, and the Carolena dress.
Also on sale from left to right: The Irwin linen dress, the Liza high-rise straight jeans, the Ereka dress, and the Carolena dress.

While you may assume that the end of summer merely means softening temperatures and last-minute weekend getaways, what mid-August brings for many fashion fans is the arrival of something far more adrenaline-boosting: Reformation’s rare late-summer sale. The longtime cool-girl brand is notoriously stingy with markdowns, and offers discounts on its covetable array of party dresses and vintage-inspired denim only a few times throughout the year.

For anyone who’s been holding out on the purchase of a dainty wedding-guest dress or a pair of elevated fall boots, the time to take the plunge is nigh — the retailer’s cheeky dot-com is currently overflowing with slinky frocks, lace-adorned tops, and lightweight linen sets. To see the 11 pieces that our editors are eyeing for themselves, scroll on – or skip the fanfare and proceed straight to the goods before the sell out.

Get up to 40% off at Reformation
1
Reformation
An effortless button-up dress
This everyday collared dress is easy-to-wear, fits relaxed through the waist and has a V-neckline.
$130.80 at Reformation (originally $218)
2
Reformation
A suede ankle boot
This is the ultimate bootie for fall. It's made from a supple stretch leather, has an easy-to-wear curved heel and pointed toe.
$208.80 at Reformation (originally $348)
3
Reformation
Vintage-inspired high-rise painter pant
Elongate your legs and flatter your waist with these relaxed fitting denim jeans that feature large front-facing pockets.
$88.80 at Reformation (originally $148)
4
Reformation
A pair of pleated wide-leg jeans
These high-rise jeans are fitted where it counts and have a relaxed fit and gradual wide-leg taper throughout the leg. Perfect to wear with flats, boots, sneakers or heels.
$88.80 at Reformation (originally $148)
5
Reformation
A cropped linen two-piece
Wear separate or together, this linen two piece has a smocked-back bodice halter top with scalloped detailing and a straight-fitting midi-skirt with an adorable scalloped hem.
$178.80 at Reformation (originally $298)
6
Reformation
A smocked-back dress with tie straps
Perfect for weddings, special events or even a cocktail party, this dress features a thigh slit, fitted bodice and adorable oversized tie straps.
$166.80 at Reformation (originally $278)
7
Reformation
A sleeveless top with a sweetheart neckline
This versatile slim-fitting blouse can be dressed up or down and features a flattering sweetheart neckline and a smocked back-bodice for added comfort.
$68.60 at Reformation (originally $98)
8
Reformation
A sweet linen wrap dress
Meander through your local farmers market or run errands in the city. This effortless prairie dress features a thigh slit, an adjustable tie waist and adorable puff sleeves.
$152.60 at Reformation (originally $152.60)
9
Reformation
A sleek square-neck knit top
A chic alternative to your typical sweater top, this lightweight knit blouse is soft, stretchy and features a flattering square-neck line.
$33.60 at Reformation (originally $48)
10
Reformation
A puff-sleeve mini-dress
High-neck, keyhole back detail and a flattering fit through the bodice. This can be the ultimate mini-dress for fall. You can also snag it in two other gorgeous floral patterns.
$152.60 at Reformation (originally $218)
11
Reformation
A pair of high-rise cowboy jeans
The brand’s “Cowboy” silhouette offers a tight fit in the hips and rear along with a roomier leg for the perfect mix of comfort and curb appeal, and the rigid denim and high-waisted fit support your midsection for a flattering feel.
$89.60 at Reformation (originally $128)
