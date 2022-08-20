HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

While you may assume that the end of summer merely means softening temperatures and last-minute weekend getaways, what mid-August brings for many fashion fans is the arrival of something far more adrenaline-boosting: Reformation’s rare late-summer sale. The longtime cool-girl brand is notoriously stingy with markdowns, and offers discounts on its covetable array of party dresses and vintage-inspired denim only a few times throughout the year.

For anyone who’s been holding out on the purchase of a dainty wedding-guest dress or a pair of elevated fall boots, the time to take the plunge is nigh — the retailer’s cheeky dot-com is currently overflowing with slinky frocks, lace-adorned tops, and lightweight linen sets. To see the 11 pieces that our editors are eyeing for themselves, scroll on – or skip the fanfare and proceed straight to the goods before the sell out.