Reformation

Reformation, the fashion brand that made sustainable clothing sexy, just launched a sustainable plus-size clothing line that the size 14-and-up crowd deserves.

Previously, the brand carried most of its ultra-feminine styles in sizes 0 to 12 (or XS to L/XL). For size “in-betweeners” who aren’t plus size but also aren’t “straight” size, that meant there weren’t many —if any — Reformation options for them. Now, the brand joins the ranks of other big-name retailers who’ve recently expanded into the plus- and curve-friendly fashion market, including brands like Anthropologie, Mango and Loft.

“My biggest dream is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, so size inclusivity has always been important to us at Reformation,” said the brand’s founder and CEO Yael Aflalo. “We want all women to be able to wear our clothes and feel good doing it.”

This isn’t Reformation’s first step into the inclusive-sizing arena, but it is its most significant. Last year, the brand made headlines when it introduced a temporary plus-size collection with model Ali Tate Cutler, a move it said was the “first step towards fully launching into the category.” At the end of last year, Reformation permanently extended the sizing of its jeans to include sizes 14 to 24.

It’s a welcome move from a leading sustainable fashion brand that’s made a name for itself in bringing to light the issues around eco-friendly fashion, particularly sustainable denim and sustainable swimwear. Unfortunately, there still aren’t many sustainable plus-size fashion brands, but this latest news from Reformation is a step in the right direction.

Ranging in price from $48 to $278, Reformation’s permanent plus-size collection is available to shop on site now, and will be available at Nordstrom on March 28. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the line.

Take a look: