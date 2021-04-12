Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says she wants to hear more from Joe Biden’s administration regarding its delay in restarting refugee admissions into the United States.

“I don’t know why there’s a hold-up. I want to understand why this hasn’t already happened,” Warren told HuffPost on Monday.

Biden is on pace to accept the fewest refugees of any modern president, including Donald Trump, according to a new report by the International Rescue Committee, a global humanitarian relief organization. Only 2,050 refugees have resettled in the U.S. halfway through the fiscal year.

Upon taking office, Biden announced he was going to raise the limit on admissions to 62,500 people and lift the cap again next year. The pronouncement followed Biden’s campaign promise to lift the cap after the Trump administration’s draconian cuts to the program.

“The United States’ moral leadership on refugee issues was a point of bipartisan consensus for so many decades,” Biden said in February. “It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged.”

But Biden still hasn’t made the policy change official by signing the required presidential determination. His administration hasn’t given a reason for the delay, nor has it given a date when he plans to do so.

“The president remains committed to raising the cap,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week. “When it’s signed, we will update you all.”

As of March, more than 700 refugees who had been approved and booked to arrive in the U.S. had their flights canceled at the last minute. Families in the U.S. also bought new apartments and furnishings in preparation for the arrival of loved ones who haven’t come.

Last week, families of refugees, former refugees and their supporters across 35 states sent a letter urging Biden to make good on his promise to resuscitate the program. They warned the delay is having a “devastating impact on people in dire need of humanitarian protection.”

Warren isn’t the only Democratic lawmaker pushing for answers regarding the Biden administration’s refugee policy. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia, said she has repeatedly urged the administration to lift the cap.

“I know the difficulties of going through the vetting process and can’t imagine the disappointment felt by too many as we postponed their ability to call the United States their home,” Omar said in a statement last week. “Abandoning those who fled unthinkable atrocities does not align with the values we hold as Americans—nor does it align with the promises set by this administration.”