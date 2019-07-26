HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Looking for affordable Apple products? Good luck. New models carry ridiculously steep price tags and go on sale rarely, if ever. Your best bet for saving some bucks is buying a product that has been refurbished.

Refurbished MacBooks and iPads are inspected, tested and certified to work just like brand-new ones. They’ll help you cut back on your carbon footprint and on you spending — two things we can get behind.

Right now, you can save up to $450 on a new-to-you MacBook or iPad. Check out the following deals, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look:

This 13-inch MacBook Air is sleek and slim, but don’t let that fool you. It packs some serious power, with 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, 2.7 GHz of Turbo Boost speed, and 128GB of PCIe-based flash storage. It’s all the laptop minus the bulk, allowing you to tote with you wherever you go. It’s listed in “good” condition and will have you crushing your to-dos and binging your favorite shows in no time.

Get it today for just $749 — 37% off its usual retail price of $1,199.

Despite being slightly smaller, this MacBook Air packs even more memory ― it has 256GB of flash storage and 4GB. This model is 11 inches wide and less than 1 inch think, making is perfect for remote workers and digital nomads. Plus, it packs a powerful fifth-gen Intel Core i5 mobile processor and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities for wireless connectivity.

Normally $1,099, you can save 34% and pay just $725 for this MacBook Air when you buy it refurbished.

If you’re looking for something a bit more mobile than a laptop and don’t need much storage, this 9.7-inch refurbished iPad Pro is a sweet deal. It’s impressively slim, making it easy to tote around, and it lasts up to 10 hours per charge. And with the gorgeous retina display and built-in 12 MP camera, you can binge your favorite shows and capture stunning photos while you’re on the move.

Worth $599, you can save 20% and get it for $479 while supplies last.

If pricing is the most important factor to you, this 16GB iPad Mini should help you carry out all your basic tasks without lagging. It combines 16GB flash memory, 1GB of RAM, IPS LCD Display, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, and Siri functionality in one convenient package. Whether you want to play games on the go or browse the web, this refurbished iPad Mini makes a great companion.

Typically $459.99, you can score this refurbished gem for only $169.

Packing the most punch for its size is the 7.9″ iPad Mini 2. It’s faster and more powerful than its predecessor and features a Retina display, making every image insanely vibrant and detailed. Whether you’re gaming online or binge-watching your favorite shows, you’ll be blown away with the better-than-HDTV resolution.

Typically $599, you can get this 128GB iPad Mini 2 for just $329 right now.

