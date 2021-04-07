Regé-Jean Page: Report Details Offer The 'Bridgerton' Star Got To Return

Regé-Jean Page steamed up the screen as the Duke of Hastings on the Netflix costume drama “Bridgerton” ― but rejected the show’s come-hither offer to return in Season 2, according to a report.

Page and the series announced his departure last week amid the understanding that his character was originally supposed to appear for a limited time anyway. The British-Zimbabwean actor called the experience a “pleasure and a privilege,” telling Variety that the one-season arc would allow him to contribute “my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

His breakout status apparently changed producers’ minds somewhat about the fate of the duke.

“Bridgerton” makers offered Page a three- to five-show guest-star stint at $50,000 per episode, unnamed sources “close to the show” told The Hollywood Reporter.

Page, who is about to film the “Dungeons & Dragons” movie after wrapping the Russo Brothers spy thriller “The Gray Man,” declined.

If he’s happy, we’re happy.

Netflix declined to comment.