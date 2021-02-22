Let's Talk About Regé-Jean Page Actually Wearing Clothes, For Once

Even if you weren’t one of the screaming fans in the “Saturday Night Live” audience over the weekend, chances are high that you have an appreciation for Regé-Jean Page in his Regency-style “Bridgerton” wardrobe ― and out of it.

Page, who assured the “SNL” audience he’s “just a regular guy,” has quickly become an internet boyfriend. And his appearance as the show’s guest host prompted tweets like this:

And this:

The whole world burns for Page right now. But we’re taken by something a bit different about him.

You don’t have to get confirmation from Lady Whistledown that the 31-year-old’s turtleneck game is impressive. Just check his Instagram. The star, styled in sweaters for various shoots as of late, has us sending the men in our life links where they can buy turtlenecks of their own.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Regé-Jean Page during an interview on Jan. 8, 2021.

Come. On.

Below, Page makes the case for six more weeks of winter. We’ve also included other best fashion moments from throughout the years.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Rege-Jean Page at Tribeca Tune In: Roots at SVA Theatre 1 in New York City on April 21, 2016.

JB Lacroix/ Getty Images Rege-Jean Page at the premiere of ABC's "For The People" in West Hollywood on March 10, 2018.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Regé-Jean Page at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs pre-party in London on Jan. 22, 2020.