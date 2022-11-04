Food & Drink
ThanksgivingNative Americansvoices in foodregenerative agriculture

Regenerative Farming Is Buzzy Now, But It’s Nothing New For Native Americans

Angie Comeaux shares what her version of agriculture looks like and what most Americans get wrong about Thanksgiving.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Illustration: Chris McGonigal/HuffPost; Photos: Angela Comeaux/Getty Images

Spread out across dozens of acres in Florala, Alabama, is Hvrvnrvcukwv Ueki-Honecv Farm, also known as Hummingbird Springs Farm. Agricultural practices there are a stark contrast to what’s done at conventional farms, yet words like “organic” or “regenerative” aren’t used. For Indigenous growers, there’s simply no other way to farm. In this edition of Voices in Food, Angie Comeaux, who oversees Hummingbird Springs, reveals what it’s truly like to live this way and shares her hopes for the future of the farm.

My days start early and end late. I wake at daybreak so I can get up with the sunrise, and the first thing I do after getting dressed is feed the chickens. Then, I walk around the 31 acres that make up Hvrvnrvcukwv Ueki-Honecv Farm, or Hummingbird Springs Farm, and check on the plants. After my farm chores, I head to work. I am also in school, so my days are full. But afterward, in the evening, I come home and do more farm chores before heading to bed.

“I’m glad there is more interest in this way of farming. But what bothers me is when people act like they are the ones who came up with it, when this approach to farming is how Native folks have always lived.”

My partner and I acquired Hummingbird Springs about two years ago. Before that, it was a peanut farm, and before that, it was a cattle farm. When we acquired it, the land hadn’t been farmed in seven years, so the soil was pretty depleted. Our first priority was to build the soil back up and create a food forest. A food forest uses Indigenous agriculture techniques to plan annual and perennial crops.

Most modern farms in the U.S. practice monocropping, which is when only one type of crop is grown continuously on the same land. The opposite of that is intercropping, which is when multiple types of crops are grown close to each other, and that’s what we do at Hummingbird Springs. We’re focused on biodiversity and growing plants native to the region of the farm. For us, these include several different types of trees such as papaw, walnut, mulberry, pecan, hawthorn and various kinds of oak and hickory nut trees.

We also have plants that are culturally and spiritually important to the Native tribes in the area. I’m three different tribes: Muscogee, Cherokee and Choctaw. This year we planted 118 new species, and last year we planted over 130 species. All the plants on the farm thrive without pesticides or anything that wouldn’t occur naturally.

This way of life naturally produces organic food, and it’s also regenerative. Now increasingly popular across the U.S., regenerative farming emulates what happens in nature; it is a step beyond sustainability and gives to the land instead of taking away from it. I’m glad there is more interest in this way of farming. But what bothers me is when people act like they are the ones who came up with it, when this approach to farming is how Native folks have always lived.

“For many people in the U.S., Thanksgiving is the one time of year when they sit down and really think about where their food is coming from, giving thanks over it. This is not how Native people live.”

Animals and plants are sacred to Native people. We believe that all animals and plants are beings and that we must respect and take care of these beings. Our entire agricultural framework is shaped by this belief. We would never desecrate or pour chemicals on something that is sacred to us. We rely on nature and do what’s best to take care of it.

The belief that all animals and plants are beings also means that we don’t believe in charging money for them. That would place a monetary value on a being, which automatically devalues it. It can be hard to explain this way of life to non-Native people because it’s so different from modern farming. But for our people, this is how it’s always been done from the beginning of time, and it will always be done this way until the end of time.

For many people in the U.S., Thanksgiving is the one time of year when they sit down and really think about where their food is coming from, giving thanks over it. This is not how Native people live. For us, thanksgiving is part of how we live every day, and we are always mindful of where our food is coming from as we are deeply connected to the land.

Personally, I do not celebrate Thanksgiving, although some Indigenous people do. The history of the Indigenous U.S. has been whitewashed in history books and school curriculums. Indigenous people have historically been subjected to acts of genocide. A lot of Native people have had to assimilate for survival purposes, hiding their identity. This year on Thanksgiving, I will get up at daybreak. I will feed the chickens and check on the crops. I will be thankful for this land, as I am every day.

My hope for Hummingbird Springs Farm is to build an intentional community. My partner and I are hoping to develop an agrarian trust, which would ensure that the farm and everything it produces are available to the community and to local Indigenous people. We want to host free workshops where we teach people to reclaim agricultural and cultural practices that have been asleep in the area for many years, like food preservation and textile weaving. Eventually, we want to set up a barter system in which the food being produced is available to people who need it and not for profit.

We want to foster the community of the plants and animals on the land too, increasing biodiversity and saving endangered species that live on the farm. But our biggest goal is to teach people how to live right with the land. With this mindset, so many beautiful things can grow.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

"Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" by Ina Garten

Cookbooks That Make Thanksgiving Easier

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Storing Your Jewelry This Common Way Will Actually Ruin It

Wellness

New Study Finds A Compelling Reason To Cut Back On Drinking

Parenting

Is Your Kid Stalling At Bedtime? Here’s A Fix.

Travel

15 Genius Tips That Will Help You Pack Everything In Just A Carry-On

Wellness

Here’s When You’ll Get The Biggest Endorphin Release From Working Out

Work/Life

6 Experts Reveal How They Pick The Perfect ‘Fun Fact’ For Icebreakers — And You Can, Too

Travel

11 Mistakes Travelers Make On A Long-Haul Flight

Relationships

Is 'Stress Spillover' Screwing Up Your Relationship?

Shopping

The Best Men’s Wardrobe Basics, According To The Most Stylish People We Know

Shopping

This Reviewer-Beloved Food Warmer Is Perfect For Taking Thanksgiving Leftovers To Work

Money

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To Whopping $1.5 Billion

Shopping

This Healing Balm Has Replaced Laneige As My Winter Lip Savior

Shopping

The Best-Rated Gifts Of Amazon's Wedding Registry Are Here

Shopping

19 Fall Coats and Jackets So Cute You'll Want To Keep Them On

Divorce

Want To Get A Divorce? Here's What To Do First, According To Lawyers

Shopping

This Indie Fine Jewelry Brand Is Running A Rare Sale. Here Are The Best Gifts To Buy.

Shopping

29 Cozy Sweaters To Live Your Best Fall Life

Shopping

What Hairstylists Actually Use To Care For Color-Treated Hair At Home

Shopping

The Cloafer Is The Fall Footwear Trend You Should Slip On ASAP

Shopping

The Luxury Fragrance Dupes You Can Get At Walmart for Under $50

Parenting

Is It Safe To Breastfeed While Sick? Experts Weigh In.

Shopping

My Highlighter-Yellow Ugg Boots Brighten Up The Dreariest Days

Parenting

8 Ways You May Be An 'Almond Mom' Without Even Knowing It

Parenting

What Second-Time Parents Wish They Didn't Stress About The First Time Around

Home & Living

This Horrifying True Story Is Now The Top Movie On Netflix

Shopping

33 Products You Need If You Dream Of An Organized Kitchen

Food & Drink

10 Unbelievably Delicious Recipes That Topped Instagram In October

Shopping

The Best Toothbrushes That Dentists Use At Home

Parenting

31 Scarily Relatable Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents

Wellness

Men Get Real About Their Insecurities Over Their 'Man Boobs'

Wellness

Does It Matter If You Stand Up Straight Or Slouch?

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Shopping

What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According To Dermatologists, Makeup Artists, And Our Editors

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Wellness

'Sad Nipple Syndrome' Is All Over TikTok. But Is It A Real Thing?