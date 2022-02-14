Regina Hall, Amy Schumer And Wanda Sykes Are Your New Oscars Hosts

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to air March 27 on ABC. Getty Images

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host next month’s Academy Awards, multiple outlets reported Monday, taking on what’s become one of the least desirable jobs in Hollywood.

The trio of comedians will each helm a segment of the three-hour broadcast airing next month on ABC, per Variety, which broke the news. An official announcement from the network is expected on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

Producers of the 94th annual ceremony have reportedly been scrambling behind the scenes to lock down multiple hosts for the awards, which have gone without an official emcee for the past three years. (Regina King instead kicked off the 2021 show in a cinematic-style opening before delivering a moving speech from the stage.)

Before Schumer, Sykes and Hall were tapped as hosts, producer Will Packer ― who’s produced several movies starring Hall, including the 2017 hit “Girls Trip” ― reportedly pursued different options. He explored adding “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm as a fourth Oscars host until discussions fell through, according to The New York Times. Former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock were also reportedly considered.

But Schumer, Sykes and Hall bring an impressive pedigree to the ceremony as three of the most recognizable faces in comedy with plenty of hosting experience. Both Schumer and Hall have presided over major awards shows, and Sykes starred as the host of her own late-night talk show for Fox in 2009.

None of the women have publicly commented on the reports, but Schumer teased a new project on her Instagram on Sunday, writing “big fun news comin” alongside a photo collection of some of her most memorable career moments.

The Oscars have gone host-free since the 90th ceremony in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel oversaw the event for the second consecutive year. Since then, the position has become increasingly tough to fill. Kevin Hart was selected to host the ceremony the following year, but he dropped out after an outcry over his past homophobic remarks on social media.

On the heels of the lowest-rated telecast in history, the Oscars are hoping to bring some sparkle and some eyeballs back to the festivities, which will return to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles after the COVID-19 pandemic significantly scaled down the 2021 ceremony.

Unlike the upcoming SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards ceremonies, in-person attendees at the Oscars will not be required to show proof of vaccination this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, guests must produce a negative PCR test or a negative rapid antigen test on the day of the event.

Check out the full list of this year’s nominations here.

