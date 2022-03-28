A Very Single Regina Hall Uses Oscars To Find A Boyfriend, Pats Down Jason Momoa

Regina Hall kicked off the 2022 Academy Awards by announcing her single status and using the beginning of the broadcast to find love.
The Oscars co-host used fake pandemic protocols to attempt to find her next squeeze, singling out Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Bradley Cooper, Simu Liu and more to get “tested” backstage. The men leaped up to the stage, where they found out that Hall planned to administer the test with her tongue.
Hall also called out to Oscar nominee Will Smith from the stage, joking that while Smith wasn’t single, his wife ― Jada Pinkett Smith ― had approved of him getting “tested.”
“Will Smith. You’re married, but ... You know what, you’re on the list and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here!” Hall said, alluding to the couple’s open marriage.
Pinkett Smith and Smith both laughed, though the “King Richard” star waved off Hall’s offer and stayed in his seat.
The comedian also called out to Oscar-winner Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, to see if their son John David had attended with them. Washington laughed, but shook his head “no” to signal that his son wasn’t there.
When Hall finally dismissed the single men to go backstage, she brought up presenters Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa for two very intimate pat-downs.
“Oh boy, wow. This is a lot ... This is a lot,” Hall said as she patted down Momoa to laughs from the audience.
“You know, I don’t think that’s a thing,” Brolin protested about their treatment.
“No, no, it’s real, Josh. It’s real. Academy protocol,” Hall quipped.
“OK, guys. Go ahead!” Hall said as she left the stage.