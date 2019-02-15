Regina King Praises Barry Jenkins For Seeking Advice Of Women For 'Beale Street'

Regina King has commended Barry Jenkins for his efforts to elevate women’s voices when he directed the critically acclaimed “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

The award-winning actress was featured in People magazine as part of the publication’s 2019 Oscar Portfolio and reflected on her experience working with Jenkins.

“One of the things that I’ve heard Barry Jenkins say several times, that I’ll never forget, is that he looked to us, the women of the film, to make a lot of the decisions that he was making because he wasn’t a woman,” she said. “And this was a movie told from a woman’s perspective.”

“Just hearing that I learned so much in that moment. As a director myself, I’m going to take that and use that,” she continued.

Nominated for 3 Academy Awards, experience Barry Jenkins’ #BealeStreet on Digital March 12 and on Blu-ray & DVD March 26. https://t.co/8nKqs7PF0m pic.twitter.com/vdNpqR8TlV — If Beale Street Could Talk (@BealeStreet) February 13, 2019

King received an Oscar nomination for her role playing Sharon Rivers in the film, which is an adaption of a James Baldwin novel of the same name.

The story, covering themes of love, family, race and politics, is told through the character Tish, a young woman who is in love with Fonny, who gets falsely accused of a horrific crime.

King joined lead actresses KiKi Layne (Tish Rivers), Teyonah Parris (Ernestine Rivers), Aunjanue Ellis (Mrs. Hunt), Ebony Obsidian (Adrienne Hunt) and Dominique Thorne (Sheila Hunt).

“Beale Street” also received nominations in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score categories.

During her January acceptance speech upon winning a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, King vowed to boost women’s representation in filmmaking.

“I am making a vow ― and it’s going to be tough to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50 percent women,” she said.