It seems that the glitz of Hollywood award show fashion is less exciting to a dog than, say, a squirrel.

Case in point: Regina King’s pup, Cornbread, made very good appearances during her Golden Globes virtual red carpet interviews on Sunday evening when the pooch decided to crash “NBC’s Golden Globes Pre-Show” and then proceeded to snooze through another Q&A with E! (above).

Many people on Twitter loved watching the doggo casually stroll onto a suspiciously placed dog bed for a nap while the “One Night in Miami” director talked about her nominated film and stunned in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton gown.

Regina king I am crying pic.twitter.com/hTXVhBaEi3 — Rachael ミ☆ (@GagasCardellini) March 1, 2021

Regina King knows the best complement to a Louis Vuitton gown is a sleeping puppy, LOVE TO SEE IT #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Up6AUKRY3i — Kristi McNair (@cocoakristis) March 1, 2021

MVP of the Golden Globes pre-show thus far is Regina King's dog pic.twitter.com/LH86mTnhD8 — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) March 1, 2021

All Regina King's dog knows is that a Golden Globe is Not Food. pic.twitter.com/9JJQU45jnn — av clark (@annevclark) March 1, 2021

I’m Regina King’s dog giving all the lowercase energy. pic.twitter.com/Vz0Ajsrahq — Karen Strong (@KarenMusings) March 1, 2021

Regina King’s dog just settled down for a full nap right in the middle of her #GoldenGlobes pre-show interview like he doesn’t even care about AWARDS pic.twitter.com/R6yLsZ08Gy — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) March 1, 2021

Regina King's dog just crashed her interview on the Golden Globes "red carpet" and that is something that should happen on every red carpet going forward. #GoldenGlobeAwards — Riley Sager (@riley_sager) March 1, 2021

Regina King shining in Louis Vuitton and her dog sleeping on Kirkland Signature. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AIrd7R9boI — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 1, 2021

King’s Golden Globe nomination for best director, along with Chloe Zhao’s for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell’s for “Promising Young Woman,” was certainly momentous, since it was the first time in the award show’s tenure that more than one woman was nominated in the category — but Cornbread couldn’t give a flip.

And like most of us on company Zoom calls during the pandemic, King’s interviewers had a hard time ignoring her drowsy little darling’s very apparent indifference.

“I love that Cornbread back there. Your dog is just like, ‘Listen, Mom looks amazing and I don’t care if it’s award season, I’m relaxing,’” Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye” fame joyfully observed during King’s interview with E!

“Your dog is trying to steal the show,” NBC’s Golden Globes Pre-Show co-host Susan Kelechi Watson told King.

This isn’t the first time King has nabbed attention in an unexpected way during awards season.

In September 2020, she made headlines when she wore a “Say Her Name” T-shirt with a portrait of Breonna Taylor while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in HBO’s “Watchmen.”