Regina King Wins Golden Globe, Delivers Powerful Vow To Boost Women's Representation

King won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the film, based on a James Baldwin book of the same title.

During her acceptance speech, the actress vowed to use her platform to ensure women are represented in her future projects.

“I’m going to use my platform right now, to say, in the next two years, everything that I produce – I am making a vow— and it’s going to be tough to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50 percent women,” she said.

“And I just challenge anyone out there, who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

This was King’s third Golden Globe nomination. She received a nod in 2016 for her role in “American Crime,” and this year for her performance in Netflix’s “Seven Seconds.”

Last month, King shared on Instagram that “honoring the words and legacy” of Baldwin was “truly special.”

During a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter’s “The Close Up” in November, King shared why she was excited to work with “Beale Street” director Barry Jenkins on the film.

“Barry, the first time we met was over a Skype call,” she said. “An hour later, I was like if it’s not this film, I am working with him on something because he is truly a collaborator, and I know I’m going to learn something – I’m going to leave the situation bigger than I was when I came in.”