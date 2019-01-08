Regina King Says Work Toward Her Golden Globes Vow For Gender Equity Has Started

Regina King’s powerful Golden Globes pledge to work for gender equity has already been put to action.

The actress, who on Sunday delivered a widely praised speech promising to boost women’s representation in filmmaking after receiving a Golden Globe for her role as Sharon Rivers in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” told The Associated Press she’s already seeing movement in a positive direction.

“It’s a challenge, but already, as soon as I walked off that stage, you’d be amazed how many people came up to me and said whatever you need me to do to help you accomplish that, I’m here for you,” King said, according to an AP video published Tuesday. “So it’s already started, the seed’s been planted.”

King said on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday that she’s received calls and emails from male filmmakers who want to get on board with her mission to employ more women.

Just getting to read these mentions and man I love y'all!!! Your support and love is tremendous. #blessed — Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 8, 2019

King, during her speech accepting a Golden Globe for best supporting actress, issued a call to action to those in positions of power in all industries to stand in solidarity with women and the Time’s Up movement for gender equity.

“Times Up times two, the reason why we do this, is because we understand our microphones are big, and we’re speaking for everyone,” King said.

“I’m going to use my platform right now to say, in the next two years everything that I produce ― I’m making a vow ― and it’s going to be tough to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50 percent women,” she continued.

During her speech on Sunday night, King also powerfully praised “Beale Street” director Barry Jenkins, thanking him for telling “rich” stories.

“Thank you for giving us a film that my son said to me when he saw it that it was the first time he really saw himself,” she said.