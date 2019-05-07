Regina King's Met Gala Gown Inspired By One Of The First Black Leading Actresses

King shared a picture on Instagram Monday that featured a vision board of sorts, with photos of McKinney surrounded by sketches and fabric. Her gown was designed by Oscar de la Renta.

“The look is inspired by Nina Mae McKinney, an American actor from the 1930s who got her start on Broadway and starred in the film ‘Hallelujah,’” Oscar de la Renta’s house co-designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim told Vanity Fair.

Kevin Tachman/MG19 via Getty Images Regina King attends The 2019 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who was recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year, told Vanity Fair ahead of the gala that she hoped she wouldn’t “get lost in the shuffle” at the big event. This year’s gala’s theme was “camp,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’”

It’s clear the “If Beale Street Could Talk” star’s entrance to the Met Gala certainly didn’t go unnoticed in the shuffle Monday evening — people have been celebrating the actress’ awe-inspiring look on social media since:

