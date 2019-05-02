Regina King Inks First-Look, Multi-Year Deal With Netflix And Fans Love It

Regina King has just inked a first-look deal with Netflix to produce films and television series, prompting much excitement on social media.
King’s company, Royal Ties (King, Royal ― her mind!!), has partnered with the streaming service for the multi-year deal, which typically gives the company the right of first refusal for unwritten projects. Her sister, Reina King, will be head of production for the new company.
Regina King, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” recently took home an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s limited series “Seven Seconds.”
“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera. She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in a statement.
King said in the release that she’s “beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family.”
“They are at the top of their game and as an artist, I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers,” the actress said.
Fans have been showing love on Twitter, calling King “admirable” and her Netflix deal “well deserved.”
Congrats to you, Regina!