Regina King Comes To Slay Once Again, Hits Oscars Red Carpet In Regal Gown

Regina King arrived at the 2021 Oscars in an ensemble fit for royalty.

The actor and director stunned in a custom blue Louis Vuitton gown that featured prominent flared shoulder sleeves. King rocked a blunt bob haircut and complemented the look with shimmery blue eye shadow and Forevermark jewelry, including drop earrings.

.@ReginaKing has arrived to the #Oscars! The star stuns in @LouisVuitton.

See more of the red carpet arrivals, here https://t.co/VcTeiRbF67 pic.twitter.com/irbdbhl0X9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 25, 2021

It’s fitting that King would arrive at the Academy Awards in such regal fashion — after all, her first name means “queen” in Latin.

Pool via Getty Images Regina King attends the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Pool via Getty Images King and Aldis Hodge, star of "One Night in Miami," on the red carpet of the 2021 Oscars.

King memorably stunned in a peach Atelier Versace gown at the ceremony last year.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images King at the 2020 Oscars.

“One Night in Miami,” King’s feature film directorial debut, racked up nominations in the Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song categories this year.

King won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2019 for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”