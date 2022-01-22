Regina King's Son, Ian Alexander Jr., Dead At 26

Regina King has announced the death of her 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr.
“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the Oscar-winning actor and director said in a statement shared with multiple media outlets on Friday. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”
Alexander Jr., an artist and DJ, was King’s only child with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. He died just two days after turning 26. No cause of death or other details were given. The news prompted a flood of tributes on Twitter.