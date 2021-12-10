14 Delicious Regional Food Gifts You Can Order On Goldbelly

Including dumpling kits, giant tubs of banana pudding and rich pralines.

Products shown: Magnolia Bakery banana pudding, Rice Box combo pack and Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe pie

The holiday season is a great time to show your loved ones that you care about them. Whether you do that by spending some extra time with older relatives, celebrating a new relationship or gathering a couple friends to bond over your perfectly crafted charcuterie board, opportunities are endless for sharing the love.

But if you won’t be celebrating in-person with some of those closest to you for any reason, you can always send them a gift through the mail to let them know you’re still thinking about them. And by gift, we mean food. Goldbelly has so many options for food gifts that perusing them all would take all day. That’s why we rounded up some of the best regional food options that that’ll give people a reminder of their favorite place.

Every corner of the country has its own way of approaching food, and each region embraces staple dishes that natives, locals and visitors alike love them for. You’ll find tasty kolaches found in Texas, an ultra-rich ube cheesecake served out of the west side of Los Angeles, a true taste of New York’s finest pizza and more. These gifts are for anyone who’s feeling a little homesick or craving comfort food.

Don’t see your town or region represented on the list? Search Goldbelly and you’re bound to find what you’re looking for. Just remember to check shipping dates for each product to make sure it’ll be delivered on time.

1
A dozen bagels from Black Seed Bagels in New York
Goldbelly/Black Seed Bagels
Whether you're buying for a New York native or just someone who can't start their day without a bacon, egg and cheese, they'll love these wood-fired bagels from Black Seed Bagels. They come all the way from New York and are available in flavors like poppy, everything, plain, sesame and multigrain. You can even add a tub of cream cheese for an additional cost.

Get them for $25, not including shipping.
2
A 12-pack of hot and spicy cheese rolls from Stella's of Madison in Wisconsin
Goldbelly/Stella's of Madison
Wisconsin is famous for its cheese production and Stella's of Madison keeps the legacy going with their hot and spicy cheese bread. Give your favorite foodie a dozen mini rolls that are full of spice as well as Wisconsin provolone and Monterey Jack cheese.

Get it for $49.
3
A sweet potato pie from Nikki J's Cakes in Texas
Goldbelly/Nikki J's Cakes
Based out of Rowlett, Texas is Nikki J's Cakes, where you can order a super shareable (or not, no one's judging) sweet potato pie, aka "Sweet Potato Thang." It has a smooth sweet potato filling and a graham cracker crust. Your Southern friends will thank you three times over.

Get it for $59.95.
4
A key lime pie from Kermit's Key West Key Lime Shoppe in Florida
Goldbelly/Kermit's Key West Key Lime Shoppe
This 9-inch key lime pie comes straight from the Florida Keys at Kermit's Key West Key Lime Shoppe. The filling is made with their signature lime juice (it's made in-house), sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks and the crust is a traditional graham cracker crust, the perfect vehicle for the tangy goodness.

Get it for $79.
5
A box of 24 pralines from Savannah's Candy Kitchen in Georgia
Goldbelly/Savannah's Candy Kitchen
From the South, we have delectable pralines from Savannah's Candy Kitchen in Georgia. Now, if you've never had a praline, you'll have to try them yourself at a later time — unless the person you're giving these to is willing to share. Pralines are a mix of sugar, pecans and cream, a rich treat commonly sold in Georgia and New Orleans.

Get it for $59.
6
A combo pack of dumplings, egg rolls and bao from Rice Box in Los Angeles
Goldbelly/Rice Box
Rice Box is a contemporary Cantonese restaurant in downtown L.A. that sells dishes like roasted duck, bao and porchetta crackling. This all-in-one combo pack includes six pork bao, five vegan egg rolls, 12 shrimp dumplings, soy sauce, pickled vegetables and chili oil. It makes a perfect gift for a whole family or someone who loves Cantonese food.

Get it for $89.
7
An ube cheesecake from B Sweet Dessert Bar in Los Angeles
Goldbelly/B Sweet
Ube is everywhere: in ice cream, rolls, cookies and even cake. Los Angeles's B Sweet Dessert Bar has served all of these and more on their changing weekly menu, including an ube cheesecake. The Filipino purple yam is the star in this cake that also has hints of vanilla and coconut. It even comes with a bottle of ube drizzle.

Get it for $69.
8
A box of 24 kolaches from Weikel's Bakery in Texas
Goldbelly/Weikel's Bakery
Kolaches are a Czech (and Texas) dessert staple. Weikel's Bakery in LaGrange, Texas offers an array of Czech baked goods, including these sweet pastries. When ordering from Weikel's, you can create your own 24-pack with filling options like apple, apricot, strawberry, chocolate, peach and cream cheese.

Get them for $69.
9
A pack of two frozen pizzas from Roberta's Pizza in New York
Goldbelly/Roberta's Pizza
Give them a taste of Italy and New York by gifting a couple of Neapolitan-inspired pizzas from Brooklyn staple Roberta's Pizza. Each is made from scratch and fired in an actual wood-burning oven imported from Italy. This pack comes with a margherita and a Baby Sinclair pizza, which is topped with 9-month aged cheddar, Parmigiano, charred dinosaur kale, fresh garlic and Calabrian chiles.

Get it for $69.
10
A 12-pack of malasadas from Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery in Hawaii
Goldbelly/Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery
Malasadas is made of flattened, round yeast dough that's fried, and at Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery, it's coated with flavors like coffee sugar, cocoa, cinnamon, dried plum sugar and classic white sugar. These Portuguese doughnut-like treats are popular in Hawaii, where the bakery is located.

Get them for $49.
11
A big tub of banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery in New York City
Goldbelly/Magnolia Bakery
Banana pudding enthusiasts will get a real kick out of this 64-ounce tub from Magnolia Bakery in New York City. It's full of layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. It's perfect for them to share or snack on while they watch the "Sex and The City" revival (the original series helped make the bakery pretty famous).

Get it for $56 plus shipping.
12
Clam chowder and bread bowl kits from Boudin Bakery in San Francisco
Goldbelly/Boudin Bakery
Winter is the perfect time to chow down on a big bowl of soup — like a big bread bowl of clam chowder. This four-pack of bread bowl chowder kits comes from Boudin Bakery in San Francisco, known best for their sourdough. The set includes two cans of Boudin's clam chowder and four fresh sourdough bread bowls.

Get it for $49.
13
A half gallon of chicken and andouille gumbo from Cochon Butcher in New Orleans
Goldbelly/Cochon Butcher
Anyone who lives in or is from Louisiana will tell you that gumbo is an essential dish. If you're buying for someone who has roots there or is already planning a Mardi Gras trip, this giant serving of chicken and andouille gumbo from Cochon Butcher is exactly what they'll want for Christmas this year. It's ideal for either individuals or families as it serves eight people and comes frozen, so all they'll need to do is let it thaw and reheat in a pot.

Get it for $89.
14
A Goldbelly gift card
Goldbelly
If you aren't quite sure what their recipient's food tastes and preferences are, you can never go wrong with just giving them a Goldbelly gift card instead so they can choose for themselves.

Get it for $100.
