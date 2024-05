REI's Hiking Apparel Was Already Kind Of A Steal — And It's On Ultra-Sale Right Now

Trailmade pants

These durable hiking pants have a zippered pocket for essentials, two front and two back pockets, stretch fabric for a wider range of motion and a drawcord for a built-in belt. They're also UPF 50+ for sun protection and have reinforced knees for padding in case of fall. Great for hiking or climbing, they come in women's sizes 0-22W, including petite, and men's sizes 28W-50W.“I love these hiking pant SO MUCH! They are light weight, super fit, true to size, not baggie legged but just enough room to move freely. Easy to roll up the legs to wade in water! They look great! Very flattering with or without the drawstring tight on the bottom of the legs. I got the olive green ones. I am 5'6" weigh 160 and got a size 10. Great fit! If I could request a tiny change I would ask for a wee bit more inseam, just a half inch to one inch would be nice. I'd love some light colors too, like khaki so I can see ticks if they crawl on my pants. REI nailed it with these pants. The best ever! I'm ordering another pair in same olive green color to have on hand if these ever wear out. I'm getting a blue pair too. I can hardly wait to hit the trail in these pants. Never stop making these REI!!” - Terrih