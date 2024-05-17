ShoppingMemorial Daycampinghiking

REI's Hiking Apparel Was Already Kind Of A Steal — And It's On Ultra-Sale Right Now

REI kicked off the holiday early with deep discounts on men's and women's styles.
Several REI Co-op hiking garments are on sale now. Take up to 76% off these bestselling styles.
Memorial Day may not be for another few weeks, but at REI the holiday savings start today. Now through May 27, the major outdoor retailer is kicking off its REI Anniversary Sale with discounts of up to 30% off of gear and gadgets for practically any fun activity under the sun. And though 30% may sound great, it’s nothing compared to what the retailer offers on its in-house REI Co-op clothing: savings of up to a whopping 76% off.

Right now, the sale’s most significant savings are hidden in plain sight via REI’s garments for hiking and other outdoor fun — including Co-op shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, shoes, and more. If you’re unsure what to buy, we’ve rounded up some of the highest-rated REI Co-op items on sale below. Take a look at these discounted garbs and happy hiking!

1
REI
Trailmade pants
These durable hiking pants have a zippered pocket for essentials, two front and two back pockets, stretch fabric for a wider range of motion and a drawcord for a built-in belt. They're also UPF 50+ for sun protection and have reinforced knees for padding in case of fall. Great for hiking or climbing, they come in women's sizes 0-22W, including petite, and men's sizes 28W-50W.

Promising review: “I love these hiking pant SO MUCH! They are light weight, super fit, true to size, not baggie legged but just enough room to move freely. Easy to roll up the legs to wade in water! They look great! Very flattering with or without the drawstring tight on the bottom of the legs. I got the olive green ones. I am 5'6" weigh 160 and got a size 10. Great fit! If I could request a tiny change I would ask for a wee bit more inseam, just a half inch to one inch would be nice. I'd love some light colors too, like khaki so I can see ticks if they crawl on my pants. REI nailed it with these pants. The best ever! I'm ordering another pair in same olive green color to have on hand if these ever wear out. I'm getting a blue pair too. I can hardly wait to hit the trail in these pants. Never stop making these REI!!” - Terrih
Women's $48.89+ at REI (Regularly $69.95)Men's $34.83+ at REI (Regularly $69.95)
2
REI
Flash TT hiking boots
A great pick for thru-hikers and backpackers, the Flash TT hiking boots have a rocker-like outsole for uphill support and some grippy traction for uneven surfaces. Made with recycled materials, they're also waterproof for wading through streams and rivers and very lightweight to combat fatigue. Grab a pair in women's sizes 6-11 or men's sizes 8-13.

Promising review: “These feel more like shoes than a boot. I feel as if I’m wearing Hoka’s Clifton 9 when I run. They are comfortable for me and I have wide feet and low arches. Normally I wear a size 11 but I always size up by half on any shoe because of my wide feet. Overall these are comfortable shoes. Very pleased with them.” - Anthony
Women's: $84.93+ at REI (Regularly $170)Men's: $84.93+ at REI (Regularly $170)
3
REI
Sahara T-shirt
Here's a breezy basic built for the outdoors. It's rated UPF 30+ for sun protection, features added stretch and is made with moisture-wicking fabrics. It's also an easygoing classic fit for a roomy feel for your next excursion. Grab a tee in men's sizes S-XXXL, including tall, or women's sizes XS-3X.

Promising review: “Best shirt I own for active and causal wear. I love these shirts so much I got six, all different colors, and the long sleeve variants. I have a mid-long torso and these are a great length. The matieral is light, comfortable, and has stayed that way through over a year of use in both active and causal conditions. I've taken these running, traveling, hiking, camping, and they've all held up great in terms of color, fabric quality, and fit. Highly, highly recommend.” - Darwins Scythe
Men's $24.39+ at REI (Regularly $34.95)Women's $24.39+ at REI (Regularly $34.95)
4
REI
Sahara tank top
With UPF 30+ sun protection, moisture-wicking fabric, and no pesky sleeves, this tank top will have you summer-ready. It has a split hem for easier movement and stretch for some added comfort. It comes in women's sizes XS-3X in orange, green, blue and a sandy print.

Promising review: “I can't tell you how much I love the Sahara line of products from REI. They have exceptional quality for a relatively low price. The material in this tank top is highly durable, while still being light-weight and soft. The shape is comfortably loose without looking bulky or shapeless.” - The Duck
$20.89 at REI (Regularly $29.95)
5
REI
Women's Trailmade pullover
This three-button pullover has a sunglasses loop, two front pockets, a zippered side pocket, snag-resistant nylon and UPF 50+ sun protection. It's also got a relaxed fit for easy moving on the trail. Grab one in an off-white or two funky patterns at 30% off, in women's sizes XS-2X.

Promising review: “I've been wearing this for some months and find it always easy to wear, staying cool and comfortable even in the Louisiana swamps. It washes & dries without fuss as well. Highly recommend.” - Santa Cruz Traveler
$34.89 at REI (Regularly $49.95)
6
REI
Flash stretch rain jacket
Stretchy and waterproof, this rain jacket has ventilated pits for airing out body heat and zippered pockets to keep electronics dry. It's also got a drawcord at the hem to cinch your body closed in case of a heavier storm. Get one in five colors at 30% off, knocking it down from $169. It comes in men's S-XXXL, including tall sizes, and women's XS-3X.

Promising review: “Everything I wanted and none of what I didnt want in a rain jacket. Stretch without any noise. Pockets inside and out. Adjustable hood. Interior feels good against skin. Water and windproof. Vents to cool down on hot snmmer days. Thank You, REI !!” - Sky King
Men's $118.29 at REI (Regularly $169)Women's $118.29+ at REI (Regularly $169)
7
REI
Trailmade Amphib shorts - Men's
Whether you're crossing streams, visiting a waterfall or walking along a shore, these unlined shorts have a repellent that causes water to bead off. They're SPF 50+ for sun protection and are made of a ripstop nylon designed to prevent rips and tears. The shorts come sold in 13 colors and men's sizes S-XXL, with select pairs on sale for as low as $14.83.

Promising review: “What a great concept for shorts! They have a great lightweight hike feel and double as swim trunks. Already used them in a hike in Sedona. The bright color scheme is also totally rad!” - Lee
Men's $14.83+ at REI (Regularly $49.95)Women's $34.89+ (Regularly $49.95)
8
REI
Women's Flash hybrid tights
These tights are made of stretch jersey and nylon for comfort on the trails. They're tapered to prevent snags from twigs and rugged terrain, and come in purple, black and blue. Grab a pair at 76% off right now if you're a size XS or S.

Promising review: “Fits great and doesn't seem to pill! I use these tights for climbing, and I love the deep side pocket for my phone - it actually fits well under my harness. The only thing is that the zip side pocket pops open (see picture), so I don't trust using it.” - Angela
$17.83 at REI (Regularly $74.95)
9
REI
Sahara sun hat with cape
Protect your dome from the sun with this safari-styled bucket hat. It has a back cape for draping over your neck and a strap to cinch it close to your chin in case of wind. Get it in sage or tan in sizes S/M or L/XL.

Promising Review: “I have never found a better sun hat. Wind resistance of the brim is unbeatable. Great brim width and very comfortable fabric, no itchy forehead. Fits very well, never feels like it's going to fall or blow off. I lost this hat and was devastated, happy to find it online still. Please keep making this!” — Jess
$34.49 at REI (Regularly $49.95)
