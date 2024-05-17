REI's Hiking Apparel Was Already Kind Of A Steal — And It's On Ultra-Sale Right Now

REI

Sahara tank top

With UPF 30+ sun protection, moisture-wicking fabric, and no pesky sleeves, this tank top will have you summer-ready. It has a split hem for easier movement and stretch for some added comfort. It comes in women's sizes XS-3X in orange, green, blue and a sandy print.



Promising review: “I can't tell you how much I love the Sahara line of products from REI. They have exceptional quality for a relatively low price. The material in this tank top is highly durable, while still being light-weight and soft. The shape is comfortably loose without looking bulky or shapeless.” - The Duck