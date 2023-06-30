ShoppingsalescampingOutdoor Recreation

Everything A Real Camper Is Buying From REI’s Summer Clearance Sale

Our camping-obsessed editor helped us compile a list of the must-haves from REI’s rare clearance sale.
An Igloo <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F190477%2Figloo-ecocool-cooler-52-qts" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cooler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F190477%2Figloo-ecocool-cooler-52-qts" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cooler</a>, Eureka camp <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F149913%2Feureka-ignite-2-burner-camp-stove" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stove" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F149913%2Feureka-ignite-2-burner-camp-stove" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">stove</a> and REI Co-op Wonderland <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F202981%2Frei-co-op-wonderland-4-tent" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tent" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=649ed8ade4b0c7e9d8e6e610&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F202981%2Frei-co-op-wonderland-4-tent" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">tent</a>
REI
An Igloo cooler, Eureka camp stove and REI Co-op Wonderland tent

While you might be eyeing some sales on beauty products or patiently holding back in anticipation of Prime Day, there’s one sale happening right now that you shouldn’t skip: outdoor retailer REI’s summer clearance event, which runs through July 4. The sale-averse retailer — which famously closes its doors on Black Friday — does periodically bless customers with discounts, and this weekend marks one that’s definitely worth shopping.

We tapped our senior editor and resident camping enthusiast Janie Campbell for some advice on what outdoorsy folk should be shopping during the sale, and rounded up her suggestions ahead. However, if you’re not the type to sleep under the stars, there are still some deals worth checking out on categories like up to 30% off cycling, up to 50% off running, up to 50% off watersports, and up to 50% off activity-ready footwear and clothing for the whole family.

1
REI
A pint-sized, surprisingly powerful Bluetooth speaker
With up to 10 hours of play time with a single charge, an IP67 waterproof rating and a carabiner-style clip feature, this (roughly) palm-sized Bluetooth speaker was designed to go with you anywhere. Reviewers love the impressive sound quality and we love the summer-ready color schemes.
$59.99 at REI (originally $79.95)
2
REI
A sturdy 52-quart cooler made from partially recycled resin
This reviewer-favorite hard cooler is made from Igloo’s “ecocool” material, which is composed of post-consumer recycled resin. The interior foam insulation promises to keep the contents cold for up to three days. It’s also designed with a raised bottom to increase airflow and keep the container off of hot surfaces, which in turn improves its cooling abilities.
$44.89 at REI (originally $59.95)
3
REI
A spacious canopy for car camping or tailgating
This spacious shade was tested on crossover SUVs, SUVs and canopied trucks with a variety of rear opening styles, and the brand promises it features space for up to four chairs.
$89.39 at REI (originally $149)
4
REI
A roomy 4-person tent from REI Co-op
Campbell’s tent of choice is this four-person option from REI Co-op, which boasts “near-vertical” walls and an interior height of over six feet. Reviewers noted that setup is a breeze — one reviewer called it “almost mindless” — and it has a bug-proof mesh roof for stargazing on clear nights.
$299.39 at REI (originally $499)
5
REI
A 10,000-BTU camp stove in a nostalgic shade of green
With a push-button ignition for easy lighting and two adjustable burners that go from a simmer to a full flame, this small and stylish camping stove received high marks from reviewers for its effective wind-protections flaps and multi-burner capacity that one reviewer said fit two 10-inch square griddle pans.
$74.89 (originally $124.95)
