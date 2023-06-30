Everything A Real Camper Is Buying From REI’s Summer Clearance Sale

While you might be eyeing some sales on beauty products or patiently holding back in anticipation of Prime Day , there’s one sale happening right now that you shouldn’t skip: outdoor retailer REI’s summer clearance event, which runs through July 4 . The sale-averse retailer — which famously closes its doors on Black Friday — does periodically bless customers with discounts, and this weekend marks one that’s definitely worth shopping.

We tapped our senior editor and resident camping enthusiast Janie Campbell for some advice on what outdoorsy folk should be shopping during the sale, and rounded up her suggestions ahead. However, if you’re not the type to sleep under the stars, there are still some deals worth checking out on categories like up to 30% off cycling, up to 50% off running, up to 50% off watersports, and up to 50% off activity-ready footwear and clothing for the whole family.