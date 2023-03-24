Shoppingsalescampingrei

My Favorite Camping Tent Is 50% Off For An Extremely Limited Time

Grab the super-spacious Wonderland 4 or 6 tent for half-off in this rare sale.

Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641dadd4e4b01ea5cd94084b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F202981%2Frei-co-op-wonderland-4-tent" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="REI Wonderland tent" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641dadd4e4b01ea5cd94084b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=641dadd4e4b01ea5cd94084b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F202981%2Frei-co-op-wonderland-4-tent" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">REI Wonderland tent</a>
REI
REI Wonderland tent

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When I got back into camping a few years ago, picking a new tent was one of the most daunting tasks. There is an overwhelming number of makes, models, types, sizes and features — not to mention reviews. The tent is the most critical choice you can make to ensure each trip is a success. No pressure, right?

I ended up buying a few different tents for different situations, like backpacking and family car camping. But the tent I absolutely love the most, and keep choosing to use over and over, is the REI Co-Op Wonderland 4. And right now, along with its sister model Wonderland 6, it’s on rare sale for 50% off for REI members through March 27, making it much more affordable than usual.

Wonderland 4 tent: $249.49 (Regularly $499)
Wonderland 6 tent: $299.49 (Regularly $599)

A lifetime membership to REI is $30, so if you haven’t joined yet, you’ll more than make up for the one-time cost with the savings on the tent, and enjoy benefits like coupons and cash back for literally the rest of your life.

One massive advantage of the Wonderland 4 is that I don’t have to crouch. With a peak height of 75 inches, most people can comfortably stand up inside it, and the near-vertical dome walls make it especially roomy compared to triangle-shaped tents. (I’ve slept in it alone and with three kids, and the space never felt anything less than luxurious.)

The bug-proof mesh roof means I can gaze at the stars from my sleeping bag when I don’t need the rainfly. I love its two massive rounded doors and the clever seam-sealed triangle windows that provide great ventilation even when the rainfly is attached. This combination, along with the seam-sealed bathtub-style floor, kept me totally bone-dry during a recent overnight Florida deluge that flooded my entire campsite. The Wonderland holds up like a champ.

Another great thing about this tent is that it’s easy to set up, and instructions are sewn into its bag. I can do it by myself in about 15 minutes, including the footprint and rainfly, and the color-coded poles and tabs mean it’s simple to match up which poles go where for quick, uncomplicated assembly.

Other handy features include interior storage pockets, a lamp-hanging loop in the center of the ceiling, and a carry bag that’s actually big enough to stuff the tent back into without swearing.

There’s an optional mudroom attachment that’s also 50% off right now — it’s especially handy to have in rain — as well as a custom footprint you can set up underneath the tent to protect the floor and that perfectly hooks into the color-coded pole system of the tent. The mudroom works for both the 4- and 6-person tents.

Wonderland Mudroom: $62.49 (Regularly $125)
Wonderland 4 Footprint: $29.89 (Regularly $59.95)

Here are a few promising reviews from other campers who bought the Wonderland 4:

“I went on a big trip and used this tent. I was going to be out all day and saw halfway through the day that my tent site was experiencing 5 hours of high wind warnings, with gusts at 50mph. I promised myself that if this tent survived the day I would write a review. When I got back, the tent still stood like the American flag on the forth of July. After sleeping in it all night, enduring the same heavy winds, I felt like Matt Damon in the Martian when he feared his base would come apart and he would die. The tent held up like a champ and I could not have been more pleased. Even the mudroom attachment survived the attack. Apart from this, the tent just rocks! Easy to setup, easy to tear down, tall enough and spacious enough for my 6’1” self and my (slightly shorter) father to be totally comfortable. Highly recommend!” — Uhh Caleb

“This tent exceeded my expectations. It was very easy to put up, even in the dark the first time. It is so roomy. Feels very stable. It withstood rain. I love the side windows. Perfect for stargazing. I can’t say enough about this tent.” — KellyC

“Bought this tent for car camping and it’s great! Took it to Joshua Tree and it was easy to setup. Really like how it has two symmetrical faces for multiple entry points. Very spacious for two adults and can completely stand inside it. Didn’t need the cover for the night in the desert and it let in a nice breeze along with the beautiful stars. My brother was so impressed he just bought one too.” — Jeremy Fricke

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An outdoor tabletop griddle for every meal

33 Great Camping Products We've Tried And Tested

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand

Work/Life

What Not To Say To Your Kid When You Lose Your Job

Food & Drink

Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Wellness

Artificial Sweeteners: Side Effects And Health Risks To Know

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has ‘Winter Gunk.’ Here’s How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

We Found Affordable (And Comfortable) Versions Of Designer Shoes

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Shopping

43 TikTok Products So Good Reviewers Legitimately Call Them “Magic”

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Women Over 50 Have Great Skin. Here's What They Use.

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This 'Holy Grail' Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Parenting

Yes, Parenting Has Love Languages Too. Here's How To Find Yours.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Wellness

These Are The Signs That Someone Has Been Roofied

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received