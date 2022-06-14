What do durable outdoor gear and a good attitude have in common? They never go out of style. Though you may not want to tell REI that. Take one look at their “past season” sale, running until June 23, and you’ll find tents, hiking packs, sneakers, water bottles and more, all for a fraction of their original price.

Though the site brags about items up to 50% off, we found sales running up to 78% off. Items range from summer favorites you can use right now — like lawn chairs, hiking boots and inflatable stand-up paddle boards — to winter necessities like snow gear and warm clothes, if you’re trying to get a jump on holiday shopping.

While the items are technically from previous seasons, they’re timeless and long-standing articles that don’t have to be replaced every year. If you’ve been in the market for some bigger ticket items like tents or sleeping bags or if you’re just dipping your toe into camping and need literally everything, this sale willget you stocked with upgraded versions of outdoor basics at a price you’ll love.

If you want to see our picks from the sale, check out our roundup below.

