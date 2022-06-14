Shopping

An <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F179666%2Fosprey-arcane-large-top-zip-pack" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Osprey backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F179666%2Fosprey-arcane-large-top-zip-pack" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Osprey backpack</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F189680%2Ftahe-beach-shoreline-inflatable-stand-up-paddle-board-with-paddle-106" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="TAHE inflatable paddleboard" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F189680%2Ftahe-beach-shoreline-inflatable-stand-up-paddle-board-with-paddle-106" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">TAHE inflatable paddleboard</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F208971%2Fadidas-terrex-free-hyperblue-mid-hiking-shoes-mens" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Adidas X Terrex Free men&#x27;s hiking shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F208971%2Fadidas-terrex-free-hyperblue-mid-hiking-shoes-mens" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Adidas X Terrex Free men's hiking shoes</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F188175%2Fsuncloud-slant-polarized-sunglasses" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Suncloud sunglasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=REIsale-griffinwynne-06132022-62a7612fe4b0cdccbe539a13&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Frei-garage%2Fproduct%2F188175%2Fsuncloud-slant-polarized-sunglasses" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Suncloud sunglasses</a>, all on sale from REI.
REI
An Osprey backpack, TAHE inflatable paddleboard, Adidas X Terrex Free men's hiking shoes and Suncloud sunglasses, all on sale from REI.

What do durable outdoor gear and a good attitude have in common? They never go out of style. Though you may not want to tell REI that. Take one look at their “past season” sale, running until June 23, and you’ll find tents, hiking packs, sneakers, water bottles and more, all for a fraction of their original price.

Though the site brags about items up to 50% off, we found sales running up to 78% off. Items range from summer favorites you can use right now — like lawn chairs, hiking boots and inflatable stand-up paddle boards — to winter necessities like snow gear and warm clothes, if you’re trying to get a jump on holiday shopping.

While the items are technically from previous seasons, they’re timeless and long-standing articles that don’t have to be replaced every year. If you’ve been in the market for some bigger ticket items like tents or sleeping bags or if you’re just dipping your toe into camping and need literally everything, this sale willget you stocked with upgraded versions of outdoor basics at a price you’ll love.

Shop the Past Season Sale at REI.com.

If you want to see our picks from the sale, check out our roundup below.

1
REI
POC Axion Spin bike helmet (50% off)
Calling all mountain bikers! This lightweight, well-ventilated bike helmet has extended coverage around your temples and the back of your head, keeping you ready to take on trails and dirt roads (though it's great for city biking, too). It comes in three sizes and five colors to give you the best fit and feel. The internal shearing pads keep your head from over-rotating after impact and the adjustable breakaway visor blocks the sun and reduces pressure to the neck during a crash.

Promising review: "This is the best fitting helmet I’ve ever worn. It’s snug in all the right places and the strap actually falls on the correct spot on me. I have a very small head for an adult (ugh) and the XS/S is perfect. Super lightweight and comfortable, plus the color is fantastic. Hope I never have to actually test it." — auts
$74.93 at REI (originally $150)
2
REI
Suncloud Slant polarized sunglasses (62% off)
Protect your eyes when hiking, biking or rock climbing, or just get into the sporty sunglasses trend as you're wandering around the city. These polarized sunnies have interchangeable frames and come with a second pair of contrast rose lenses for lower light. Best of all, they have a lifetime warranty for unfortunate, but inevitable, sunglass accidents.

Promising review: "These are awesome! I bought a pair about a year ago and like them so much I bought another pair to throw in the drawer for when I screw up and lose or break my current pair. Light weight, comfortable, effective, what more do you want? Probably about the best bang for your buck for polarized sunglasses you will ever find." — Mike
$20.73 at REI (originally $54.95)
3
REI
Adidas X Terrex Free Hyperblue Mid men's hiking shoes (27% off)
Hiking shoes that aren't super clunky or dorky? Sign me up. With foot-hugging support, EVA stabilization and rubber outsoles for strong traction on wet and dry land, these stylish hiking shoes aren't only for the wilderness. Wear them on hikes and long walks or style them with jeans for a cool city look. These come in U.S. men's sizes 7-13.

Promising review: "As always with boost technology these boots are extremely comfortable for all day walking or just pottering about. The leather upper is a nice change to the normal mesh uppers and adds a nice bit of posh quality to the shoe." — Husky
$159.73 at REI (originally $220)
4
REI
Kelty Discovery two-person camp bundle (20% off)
Jumpstart your camping career with this comprehensive two-person camp bundle from Kelty. It includes a roomy, well-ventilated tent with room for four people or two people, a dog or kiddo. It's also got two adult sleeping bags (fitting people up to 6 1/2 feet tall) with anti-draft tubes and two self-inflating adult sleeping pads for cushion and warmth when sleeping outside. The bundle is best for summer, spring and fall camping and isn't intended for winter use.

Promising review: "I took this on a week-long camping road trip with my two children and my two dogs. We all fit comfortably in it and having the two sides being entirely vented was a life saver! It also made for great views of the stars and enhanced my children’s camping experience. The two sleep bags/pads provided them with their own sleep systems, so it helped make our trip hassle-free!" — KGrissom
$199.93 at REI (originally $249.95)
5
REI
REI Co-op Outward classic low lawn chair (50% off)
Take a load off wherever you go with this ultra-portable lawn chair. Made from polyester webbing strips that don't pinch or stick to your legs, this chair will be a favorite for baseball games, barbecues and just enjoying the summer sun. It holds up to 250 pounds and effortlessly folds in on itself for easy carrying.

Promising review: "So I got this chair after sitting in one while at a store. Wasn't even planning on purchasing it, but the fact that it didn't move when I sat in it changed my mind. I had been looking at beach chairs for an upcoming vacation and was disappointed with the flimsy design and high cost of so many popular models. This chair is like a rock. I'm 6'0" and 220lbs and when I sit in my chair it doesn't make a sound or move side to side or front to back. The design is comfortable, the straps are WAY heavier and sturdier than anything else I've seen on the market (and I've looked for months). The backpack straps are a plus, too." — Joshua
$44.93 at REI (originally $89.95)
6
REI
Osprey Arcane large top zip pack (56% off)
For commuters, students, new parents or anyone who likes to keep their things secure on the go, this backpack fits the bill. With an inner laptop sleeve and a quick-release aluminum security hook, this bag is made for city living, yet reviews say it's also a great bag for skiing and traveling. It's made from waxed canvas that comes in three colors with a nylon base and a zippered top for a sleek, minimalist design.

Promising review: "I’ve worked as a lift attendant and ski 40+ days a year. I’ve seen, and experienced, many instances of flaps, straps and things on a pack being caught on lift chairs. The smooth exterior design is just what I have been looking for for a long time." — Barryb
$52.73 at REI (originally $120)
7
REI
Nathan QuickStart Plus hydration vest (53% off)
Keep the water flowing and the snacks nearby with this Nathan hydration vest. It has two front slash pockets, a phone pocket, a back zippered pocket and a 1.5-liter reservoir to ensure you're totally prepared on the trail or road. Reflectors keep you visible in the dark, and the adjustable straps makes this one-size-fits-all.

Promising review: "I’ve used multiple different packs for long runs and this one is by far the best. No bouncing or sliding and the hose stays in place well. Amazing for long runs!" — Mike W
$39.83 at REI (originally $85)
8
REI
Garmin Forerunner 55 workout watch (15% off)
Track the speed and location of your runs and monitor your heart rate with this workout watch from Garmin. With race time predictions and finish time estimates, it helps you stay on track — literally and intellectually. Not just for running, this watch can be used for cycling, swimming, Pilates, HIIT, breath work and more. The battery runs for two weeks as a smartwatch and 10 hours as a GPS and it comes in three colors to suit your style.

Promising review: "This is the fitness watch I imagined for years would sometime exist, and now is reality. The biggest risk is becoming obsessed. I wish I were younger and healthier to better appreciate its features. Perhaps, with its help, I will get there." — Chris M
$169.99 at REI (originally $200)
9
REI
TAHE inflatable stand up paddle board (31% off)
Enjoy long days on the water with this 10.5-foot inflatable paddle board. It comes with a high-pressure pump, a fully-adjustable paddle and a backpack-style carry bag to easily take your board with you to the lake or beach. The board weighs 23 pounds and can hold up to 200 pounds, and the two-year warranty will keep the fun going. Reviews say it's a great beginner or more casual board, but may not be great for taking on long hikes.

Promising review: "I bought mine a year ago and have used it at least 10 times now. It takes only about 5 min to pull out and inflate. It's very easy to put together. Nothing about it feels cheap, or like it will need replacing any time soon. I'm very happy with it! The backpack carry case is convenient to get it from your house to your car. But keep in mind: it is quite heavy, so I don't expect to ever actually hike with it." — A Sock
$399.93 at REI (originally $579.95)
