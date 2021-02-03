Relationships

Relatable Tweets About Being In A Long-Distance Relationship

"Having to scratch my own back is probably the worst part about being in a long distance relationship."

Long-distance relationships have their ups and downs ― from moments of loneliness to a heightened appreciation for the time you do get to spend together.

If you’re in the throes of long-distance love, you’re not alone. Countless couples around the world are in LDRs ― and many turn to Twitter to commiserate about the tough times and laugh at the funny ones.

We’ve rounded up 39 relatable tweets about being in a long-distance relationship.

Long-Distance Love is a HuffPost series all about long-distance relationships and how to make them work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll feature advice for romantic relationships and friendships alike, with tips on how to keep your connection strong despite the distance.

