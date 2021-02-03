Long-distance relationships have their ups and downs ― from moments of loneliness to a heightened appreciation for the time you do get to spend together.
If you’re in the throes of long-distance love, you’re not alone. Countless couples around the world are in LDRs ― and many turn to Twitter to commiserate about the tough times and laugh at the funny ones.
We’ve rounded up 39 relatable tweets about being in a long-distance relationship.
The worst part about being in a long distance relationship is not being able to ask your significant other to bring you things that are within arms length of you— ✨An Environmental Hazard✨ (@Camrynfrog) December 23, 2020
I miss u— Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 (@iamvictor__) November 9, 2019
I miss you too
National anthem for long distance relationship
I wish you Were here as chorus😂😂
My girl live in Cali and i live in STL so every Tuesday night we have movie night and we get our snacks on FaceTime, we count down from 3,and we press play at the same time and watch the movie 😭😭 it be little things in long distance relationships that help— DaVelvetTeddyBear 🧸 (@Bitchesmolotte) August 21, 2020
Honestly the worst part about being in a long distance relationship is people asking “why don’t they just move here!!” As if I’m gonna be like “oh gee I never thought of that!”— Miss Himbo (@finestintheshop) May 13, 2019
Long distance relationships are like when the wifi at Starbucks isnt working.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 3, 2016
Long distance relationship requires:— Sovereign👑 ➐ (@JuiceZA_) October 12, 2018
*Commitment
*Love
*Honesty
*Communication And
*Masturbation
💯
That moment when none of your messages on Kik, iMessage, etc. go through and you're in a long distance relationship. pic.twitter.com/0nV9Q7gGat— Amber ღ (@Amberleigh3_) January 31, 2017
Having to scratch my own back is probably the worst part about being in a long distance relationship.— Kelso (@LemonsMcCoy) April 20, 2018
we need to normalize long distance relationships n meeting people online because not everyone has that perfect little relationship where you can drive 5 minutes to your bf/gfs house. the world is so big, why should i be limited to people who are physically close to me— vee (@veefroggy) July 30, 2020
btches in long distance relationships be like “ 11 more days 🥺 “— BLOCKIANA (@slickjit) October 11, 2020
The best part about my long distance relationship is I can mute Sam on FaceTime so he doesn’t know when I fart— Suruh (@sara_succulent) August 2, 2019
Listen. The worst part about being in a long distance relationship is having to wait to watch half the shows y’all watch together. I wanna watch black mirror and schitts creek and documentary now but SOMEONE went to Cuba this week.— m. pneumoniae ♉️ (@_murisa) June 9, 2019
when u haven't heard from ur long distance bf for 13 hours....... pic.twitter.com/dkDqXMxU9m— sam (@boycabins) December 6, 2016
my grandma just told me that she is now in a long-distance relationship with the 79-year-old vol who phone banked her before the election and they talk three times a day so anyways anything can happen when you make calls— Maddy (@MadelinePawlak) November 26, 2020
Know who’s bad at long distance relationships? Probably turtles.— dadpression (@Dadpression) April 25, 2016
Long distance relationship be like.. pic.twitter.com/zbnYGi5vU8— Mus. (@MustaqimRosly) September 23, 2016
Sometimes I think "I'll never date someone long distance again." Then I imagine the horror of living in the same city as a person you date.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 21, 2014
If I don’t come to a city for a few months and leave in a long distance relationship, am I even really a lesbian— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) December 11, 2017
Long distance relationships be likepic.twitter.com/USGcCtcmz5— M B (@MoBaigz6) August 9, 2019
The worst part about being in a long distance relationship is having to shave after 3 months of not giving a fuck about personal hygiene— erin on the coast (@edownthestretch) October 18, 2018
The best part about being in a long-distance relationship is that I always know what the weather is like in New York City.— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) September 1, 2019
heres a valentines day text for all those in long distance relationships: baby i miss you like girls on instagram miss summer— Cody Ko (@codyko) February 4, 2017
California: The place where you can have a long distance relationship and still live in the same city. https://t.co/SXkKz1wAxF— California Humor 📖 (@OWCalifornia) September 11, 2018
I don’t mind long distance relationships. People seem to like me a lot better when I’m as far away as possible.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 19, 2013
being in an ldr means hardly having pics together lol— grace (@hytfkliuj) July 23, 2019
Aww look at this cute long distance relationship haha pic.twitter.com/x4Fm8o5KQi— Jai Brooks (@JaiBrooks1) March 27, 2013
Nobody from London can ever do up long distance relationship, we think crossing boroughs is long🤣— 🧏🏾 (@HawkesCr7) February 6, 2019
Being in a long distance relationship is crazy cause she’ll be like:— gradschoolfailure (@Swimbley4) January 27, 2021
“I hear a noise outside”
And I’ll be like
“I’ll go check it out” pic.twitter.com/dy2YsQLxYi
Anyone who thinks the solution to revenge porn is not taking inappropriate photos in the first place is a dork who has never been in a long distance relationship and horny— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) November 2, 2019
Long distance relationships on valentines day be like... pic.twitter.com/e5RH81KHgL— gassed up jordy (@Jordan_Alex23) January 20, 2017
mfs in a long distance relationship be like “bae are you okay you’re typing weird today”— تبارك 🇮🇶🦋 (@TotaElIraqiaaa) September 20, 2020
My boyfriend and I are in a long distance relationship since he’s in the army, so I bought us these matching bracelets that allow us to send vibrations to each other any time that we tap on them. It’s a way of indicating that we’re thinking of each other🥰 pic.twitter.com/O6e6lSGIeX— Trevia🌼 (@melanin_vixn) February 6, 2019
long distance relationship be like : pic.twitter.com/TLIuwlYf9S— Mahi (@Psychopattth) August 19, 2020
being in a ldr is just having 3+ simultaneous convos over dif socials— Brigit☽ (@fairyyy_floss) September 4, 2020
people in long distance relationship be like “can u moan again, your mic cut out”— hoeadi (@chakkapayasam) September 19, 2020
Ppl think being in an ldr is long meaningful Skype calls and talking nonstop when it's actually just making kissing noises at each other and random noises when things go silent to resume the kissing noises— celeste ✨ @ ganyu pls come home (@bunnihime) May 5, 2020
Crazy how the least weird thing of 2020 is long distance dating in your own city— danielle radford (@danielleradford) July 15, 2020
my parents were in a long distance relationship for a few years after my dad moved to the u.s but they kept in touch through all these letters.. do you hear me crying pic.twitter.com/hBuxFCSKjv— macy (@sumacy) August 9, 2018
Long distance relationship is one of the best relationships...— Z A H R O L (@MZahrol) July 17, 2019
It's really sweet to see two patient hearts that are willing to wait because they think that everything is worth it anyway...
Yes it's hard not being together physically but you know that one day you will...
Long-Distance Love is a HuffPost series all about long-distance relationships and how to make them work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll feature advice for romantic relationships and friendships alike, with tips on how to keep your connection strong despite the distance.