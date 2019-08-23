15 Books All Couples Should Read, According To Marriage Therapists

Marriage therapists make the most of the sessions they have with clients who are trying to work through some weighty issues: communication breakdowns, sexual dry spells, emotional labor falling on one spouse’s shoulders.
But a couple’s work doesn’t end the second those sessions are over. Often therapists assign homework, asking their clients to read books that could give them a better understanding of any longstanding marital problems.
HuffPost asked therapists across the country to share the books they recommend most often ― or find themselves returning to in their own relationships. Check out their recs below.
1
"The Art of Loving"
2
"'Mating In Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence"
3
"The Normal Bar: The Surprising Secrets of Happy Couples and What They Reveal About Creating a New Normal in Your Relationship"
4
"Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find -- And Keep -- Love"
5
"Getting the Love You Want: A Guide for Couples"
6
"How to Make Love All the Time”
7
"The New Rules of Marriage: What You Need to Know to Make Love Work"
8
"The ADHD Effect on Marriage"
9
"Conscious Loving: The Journey to Co-Commitment"
10
"The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts"
11
"Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love"
12
"Marriage Meetings for Lasting Love"
13
"Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When the Stakes Are High"
14
"Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy For Dummies"
15
"The Seven Principles For Making Marriage Work"
