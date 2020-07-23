Wife's Drawings Capture The Sweetness Of Being Alone Together

These adorable illustrations highlight the best parts of quarantining as a couple.

Artist Amanda Oleander, of Los Angeles, has been drawing the intimate little moments she shares with her husband, Joey, during this time and posting them to her popular Instagram account.

Amanda Oleander Oleander captures what love looks like behind closed doors.

Being together 24/7 might be an issue for some couples, but she and Joey have been soaking up all the extra quality time.

“Getting to spend every day together has been so nice,” Oleander told HuffPost. “We usually do that, but there is always a work trip around the corner that causes us to separate for about a week or so. Knowing that we don’t have a day coming up where we need to separate is so nice.”

The toughest part, though, is being apart from their loved ones for so long.

“The low point for both of us is definitely not being able to see family,” Oleander said.

Amanda Oleander "FaceTimes and Zoom calls have been so nice to connect with loved ones at this time," the artist wrote on Instagram.

The couple is now realizing how overdue they are for some socialization with the outside world.

“We are starting to be able to read each other’s minds so much that we are not finishing sentences,” Oleander said. “We need to interact with other humans too before our vocabulary starts suffering!”

Recently, Oleander and her husband got some good news. After months of house hunting, they’re finally moving into their first home together.

“We got the keys last week!” she said. “So we have been really busy moving things into the house little by little and enjoying the backyard and pool after being cooped up for so long in our apartment.”

Amanda Oleander The couple is in the process of moving into their first home together.

All in all, this period of time has only proved just how well she and Joey work together, Oleander said.

“We are the best team in the universe. We are like machines when we need to unpack, clean or get things done.”

Below, check out more of Oleander’s work. You can also visit her website or check out “The Joey and Amanda Podcast.”

Amanda Oleander "Connect Four Kiss"

Amanda Oleander "I Made Cookies"