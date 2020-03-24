HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

bymuratdeniz via Getty Images Self-care and bath time go hand-in-hand.

There are shower people, there are bath people and there are those who don’t have a preference either way. (The debate between when to shower — morning or night — rages on).

Not to fan the flames, but a good ol’ bath can do wonders.

If you’re more of a bath person, you probably can’t wait to tuck yourself into your tub after a day of virtual conference calls and clearing out your inbox.

Those eight-hour work days can’t end fast enough for you to slip on some slippers, wrap yourself in a plush robe and have bubbles floating around your bathroom. Don’t forget to have warm towels at hand before your soak.

If you’re looking for self-care finds that help you de-stress away before bed, we’ve spotted ones that’ll make your next bath extra relaxing. From bath bombs that are like chill pills to a bath tray that you can watch Netflix on and a beer can holder that’ll stick to your shower tiles, there are plenty of finds that will let you soak in the suds.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best relaxing bath products for you. All you have to supply is your favorite book and a glass of (delivered) bubbly.