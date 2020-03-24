HuffPost Finds

How To Make A Relaxing Bath, From Bubbles To Bath Bombs

These relaxing bath products will be there for your next soak.

Self-care and bath time go hand-in-hand.
There are shower people, there are bath people and there are those who don’t have a preference either way. (The debate between when to shower — morning or night — rages on).

Not to fan the flames, but a good ol’ bath can do wonders.

If you’re more of a bath person, you probably can’t wait to tuck yourself into your tub after a day of virtual conference calls and clearing out your inbox.

Those eight-hour work days can’t end fast enough for you to slip on some slippers, wrap yourself in a plush robe and have bubbles floating around your bathroom. Don’t forget to have warm towels at hand before your soak.

If you’re looking for self-care finds that help you de-stress away before bed, we’ve spotted ones that’ll make your next bath extra relaxing. From bath bombs that are like chill pills to a bath tray that you can watch Netflix on and a beer can holder that’ll stick to your shower tiles, there are plenty of finds that will let you soak in the suds.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best relaxing bath products for you. All you have to supply is your favorite book and a glass of (delivered) bubbly.

Take a look:

1
A set of chill pills that double as bath bombs
Sephora
Sit back, relax and take a chill pill that smells like jasmine and rose. Find them for $30 at Sephora.
2
A sweet seashell neck pillow that'll bring the beach to you
Urban Outfitters
You'll feel like a mermaid with this one, without the tail. Find it for $16 at Urban Outfitters.
3
A creamy bubble bath (no cherry on top, though)
Nordstrom
It'll be the crème de la crème of your bath time. Find it for $18 at Nordstrom.
4
A swivel bath tray for your crystals and champagne
Uncommon Goods
For when you're watching your soaps and soaking in soap. Find it for $50 at Uncommon Goods.
5
A wine glass holder you can toast yourself from
Urban Outfitters
Just don't clink your glass to the tiles. Cheers, cheers. Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
6
A bubble bath blend of sugarcane and vanilla bean
Anthropologie
Just think of how lush those bubbles will be. Find it for $49 at Anthropologie.
7
Bath salts that are infused with flower petals and a dash of CBD
Sephora
These bath salts from Lord Jones are made with Epsom and Himalyan pink salts, flower petals, essential oils and CBD. You'll definitely want to soak these in. Find them for $65 at Sephora.
8
A lemony bath mat for drying your toes
Urban Outfitters
When life gives you lemons, take a bath. Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters.
9
A candle that'll bring the smells of your city inside
Homesick Candles
It might be a concrete jungle, but it has notes of lemon and bergamot. And if you're feeling homesick, there's candles for lots of cities, too. Find this one for $30 at Homesick Candles.
10
Some support that'll feel like the cool side of the pillow
Target
This pillow has cooling beads that contour to your neck. Plus, you can leave it in the fridge to cool down before your bath. Find it for $17 at Target.
11
A candle duo for a romantic night for one
Nordstrom
Things are looking rosier already. Find the set for $30 at Nordstrom.
12
A holder for your cold ones
Urban Outfitters
You'll be howling to the Blue Moon with this holder. Find it for $18 at Urban Outfitters.
13
The chicest shower cap we've ever seen
Anthropologie
If you really don't want a drop to fall on your hair, this cap will keep all your curls in place. It comes in a leopard print, too. Find it for $28 at Anthropologie.
14
A body scrub that's made with crushed grapes
Sephora
This wine-inspired scrub is meant to leave your skin silky smooth (just like a good Cabernet). Find it for $38 at Sephora.
15
A mat that'll make you feel just peachy
Urban Outfitters
You want to feel peachy clean post-bath, after all. Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters.
16
A pillow that might make you think you're at a spa
Bed Bath & Beyond
Thankfully, a bath is way cheaper than a spa day. Find it for $20 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
17
A shower cap from fan-favorite Drybar
Nordstrom
If you've got your locks to look salon-worthy, you don't want a hair out of place. Find it for $16 at Nordstrom.
18
A body polish for crystal connoisseurs
Anthropologie
If you want your tub to have some witchy vibes, this polish made with crushed amethyst gemstones will put a spell on you. Find it for $44 at Anthropologie.
19
A massage candle that you can use during and after your bath
Maude
Get yourself a candle that can do both: be poured over your skin once melted and used to infuse a room. It has notes of amber and lemongrass. Find it for $25 at Maude.
20
A couple of exfoliating cubes that'll sweeten your tub
Anthropologie
For when you're going through a rough patch and have a couple of rough patches of dry skin. The set includes 18 cubes. Find it for $24 at Anthropologie.
