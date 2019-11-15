HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Stress and anxiety are no joke. While we all deal with stressful moments, like preparing for a big project at work or moving into a new home, for some people, living with anxiety is an ongoing part of their daily lives.
This year, “burnout” was officially recognized as a mental health concern. On top of that, more than 40 million Americans live with anxiety. With the holiday season rolling in, stress and anxiety can reach an all-time high for many of us. There are dinners to attend, families to host, rooms to decorate, and, of course, gifts to give. ... It’s enough to make even the most chill person feel a bit overwhelmed.
While we all wish we could wave a magic wand and make the holidays easy and stress-free, unfortunately, technology hasn’t quite taken us that far yet. Still, what we can do is provide some ideas for pampering gifts to give your family members, friends or stressed-out significant other this holiday season.
Below, 16 relaxing gifts any stressed-out loved one would be happy to receive: