28 Reliable Pieces Of Clothing If You’re Always In A Rush

Punctuality is not your strong suit but these pieces of clothing sure can be.
AnaMaria Glavan
Comfy, super wearable pieces from Amazon.
Amazon
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A pair of plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms
Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." — DM Lover
$25.90+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A tortoise-shell button-down destined to fall into the "I should've bought this sooner" section of your wardrobe
Promising review: "A staple for fall! I absolutely love this shirt! So soft and fits as expected, but size up if you want a baggier look." — Gabbi Inch
$3.68+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
An off-shoulder top you'll wear all the time
Promising review: "I needed this for a breakfast date with my bf and this was perfect! Everyone complimented how cute I looked, and it’s very comfortable. It looks just like the picture." — lyonna
$22.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science
Promising review: "Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." — KB
$59.90 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A romper comfy enough for errands and hikes but also swanky enough for dinner and drinks
Promising review: "I'm currently 7-months pregnant and I ordered this at the beginning of my pregnancy and it still fits. It's so comfortable and easy to throw on. I have one in black and in pink, you can't go wrong with it." — Michaela
$9.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of sweater season
Promising review: "Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" — Brieanna
$29.99+ at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A brushed shacket that's warm enough for winter layer wear
Promising review: "Cutest shacket I've found! I love this shacket. I wore it for the first time this morning, and it kept me warm and comfortable in early fall weather. I received a compliment on how cute it was at the store right away. Appears to be well made and TTS for oversized." — Amy Diroll
$34.99 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother
Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." — Danijtate
$17.99 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A bodycon pencil dress that looks so. damn. chic.
Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple, classy, and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year round, all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." — LadyLestat
$22.99 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A pair of compression shorts available in three lengths, with even the shortest version
Promising review: "I live in Florida and it’s hot, but I enjoy running so long leggings are becoming out of the question for me. I don’t like short shorts and these are just absolutely perfect as far as length and fit goes. I’m getting back into running again and these actually stay up and in place." — JL
$18.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A short slouchy cardigan practically begging to be added to your wardrobe
Promising review: "Didn’t realize I would end up wearing this sweater every single day. I should probably wash it, but I’m not sure I’m ready to part with it for even 30 minutes while it’s in the washer. :) Love the color too, I got the pink/purple one and it’s so cute. If you want to own a super comfortable cardigan - get it!! Usually wear a size S but ordered an L because I was going for the oversized look and OMG I love it so much!!" — Mary L
$35.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
An open-front blazer you can consider step one in building out a versatile wardrobe
Promising review: "I got this for a new job and it’s amazing! I wore the black one my first day and loved it so much that I ordered a pink one. It is comfortable, cute, and keeps me warm when I wear a short-sleeve blouse. I got several compliments. It’s easy to wear and professional. One girl even commented, 'Stop wearing those jackets, you are making us look bad!' (In regard to dress code). With COVID, it’s hard to shop in stores right now so I took a chance. Glad I did!" — Gina
$25.69+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
An off-shoulder jumpsuit because in the year that won't be named
It's a wide leg silhouette but, if you prefer a more fitted look, there's enough excess material to tie around your ankles (exhibit in the left photo above). Promising review: "I love this jumpsuit.The material is so soft and stretchy that I could probably sleep in it. I’ve gotten many compliments on it. and it's great for running errands, parties, even work if you pair it with a sweater or blazer. I’m so glad I purchased." — Hibah
$29.99+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A V-neck ribbed sweater with the word versatility written all over it in invisible ink
Promising review: "This sweater is one of the best quality sweaters I have purchased on amazon. Very soft and great material. I loved it so much I purchased it again in two more colors." — Denise
$19.99+ at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A T-shirt dress equipped with both a tie-waist and pockets
Promising review: "The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me. I bought grey and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." — PAM
$19.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A high-waisted wide-leg pant that's available in a slew of neutral colors
Promising review: "These pants are so cute. I’m here to buy another color. They are perfectly breathable for hot summer days. The back of the waistband is elastic which makes them so comfortable. They are so soft and stylish. I adore them." — claira
$35.99 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A ribbed sweater dress made from a soft, comfortable material that doesn't feel stifling
Promising review: "The dress falls a little below mid thigh which I like because it is work/office appropriate. Super comfortable, material isn’t too thin or too thick, and it has a nice stretch to it. II am able to put my phone in a pocket and because the dress is flowy you can’t tell I have anything in my pocket at all." — Melanie Rose Venditto
$30.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots and a trendy fedora
Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." — Taylor
$32.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A stylish matching set that screams "farmers market chic"
Promising review: "I love this set, it's so versatile. You can wear the pieces separately or together and dress them up or down. I loved the set so much that I got both navy blue and army green and they mix and match perfectly. JUST GET IT!!!" — Kristine Z.
$29.99 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A pair of high-waisted shorts reviewers swear have remained durable for years despite the affordable price tag
Promising review: "I have had these shorts for years now and they are just like the day I got them. I have never found a pair of jean shorts that are as good as these. Seriously, buy them now!" — Jenn Scott
$8.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A maxi dress featuring the mack daddy of fashion designs: pockets
Promising review: "Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up. The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." — Tia Blackwell
$19.99 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893
Promising review: "I originally purchased this romper in black for a Vegas trip last summer, along with two other rompers of different brands in different fabrics. This one is my favorite of the three. The fabric is soft and breathable. Dressed it up with heels for hot Vegas nights, or can dress it down for lounging during quarantine. Love it so much I bought a second one in pink this spring. I just might buy one in every color I like. Love the pockets, holds up well in the wash (always hang dry) and very happy with this romper." — MsV
$19.99 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A high-waisted running short for a cool, effortless vibe, once again made exponentially better by the following feature: pockets
Promising review: "I wear these shorts everywhere. I originally got them for hikes but once I got them on a realized they were unlike all my other athletic shorts. These are extremely comfortable and high-waisted so they hold everything in while still being comfortable. They have a pocket for my phone and dry really fast if wet. You will want them in every color." — Melinda
$12.59+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A baggy overall for anyone who detests having to scrounge up a matching top and bottom
Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." — WamQQk
$18.99 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A longline padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of underwire thanks to a body-hugging fit
Promising review: "All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." — Amazon customer
$21.99 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A spaghetti strap bodycon that makes the word swanky come to mind
Promising review: "OK so to be completely honest, when I received this dress and unpacked it I was extremely disappointed. The fabric was really thin and it seems like the quality was not good at all. I had every intention of returning it. But for some reason, I decided why not? Let me go ahead and try it on and see how it fits. I could not be happier. This dress hugs your curves in the best way. Do not be discouraged at how thin the material is when you first open it. It is definitely a dress that you have to put on to truly see how amazing it is. I am soooo happy that I decided to go ahead and try it on anyway. You NEED this dress in your life. I'm ordering the other colors immediately." — Jane Domino
$20.88 at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A seamless set featuring a ribbed knit material best described as divine
Promising review: "This outfit fits so well but doesn't feel suffocating. The pants at first looked too small but once I put them on they stretched out easily and the material is thick enough for it not to be see-through or show panty lines. The top is cozy to wear, supportive, and va-va voom if you wear it as a top on its own. It covers the back well too. I plan on ordering more colors." — Jenny
$25.99 at Amazon
28
amazon.com
A swanky spaghetti strap cami that is likely the muse behind Rihanna crooning where have you been all my life
Promising review: "This is a comfortable shirt for a night out! I love it so much, I bought it in another color and even sized down. The adjustable straps are a huge plus for me!! So cute and trendy." — Michelle K. Scott
$9.99+ at Amazon
A crewneck sweater with a built-in collar

30 Cozy Sweaters To Live Your Best Fall Life

