Cross-country skier Remi Lindholm said he suffered a “little bit frozen” penis in a race Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Reuters reported.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished. ... It was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through,” Lindholm told Finnish media, per the wire service.

Lindholm’s dilemma was prolonged in the extreme cold and wind. He finished 28th in the 50-kilometer mass start race, which was shortened to 30 km due to the weather. He trailed the winner, Russian Alexander Bolshunov, by 4 minutes and nearly 23 seconds.

Remi Lindholm, pictured in an earlier race at the Beijing Winter Olympics, applied a heat pack to the affected area after Saturday's event. Maja Hitij via Getty Images

He applied a heat pack to his groin afterward but “when the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable,” he added, per Reuters.

The 24-year-old competed in two other races earlier in the games, finishing well off the pace.

Here’s Lindholm battling through in Saturday’s race:

Lars Baron via Getty Images