12 Exhilarating Remote-Controlled Sex Toys To Add To The Bedroom

You don't need to be hands on to get off 💥

Sometimes you need a little somethin’ somethin’ to keep your bedroom game buzzing.

Whether it’s useful sex accessories like a cult-favorite clitorial stimulant or $15 balm to increase your chances of an orgasm, or it’s one of the several sex toys every couple should try once, there are plenty of ways to take your sheet sessions to the next level.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you need to be hands on to get off every time, however. We’re talking about remote-controlled sex toys, those little devices that’ll let your partner take the lead on just how much pleasure to give, and when.

Because sometimes you just want to lay back and let your partner take control, we’ve rounded up 12 arousing sex toys with remote controls to add to your nightstand. Plus, when you use code HUFFPOST10 at Lovehoney, you’ll save 10 percent.

Take a look below:

1
Lovehoney Rabbit Rocker 10 Function Vibrating Cock Ring
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
2
Tracey Cox Supersex Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
3
Odeco USB Rechargeable Wireless Remote Control Vibrating Bullet Egg
Amazon
Available on Amazon.
4
We-Vibe Unite Remote Control Rechargeable Clitoral And G-Spot Vibrator
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
5
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
6
Realistic Dildo With Remote Vibrator
Amazon
Available on Amazon.
7
OhMiBod Club Vibe 2.OH
Amazon
Available on Amazon.
8
Paloqueth Male Vibrating Prostate Massager With Wireless Remote Control
Amazon
Available on Amazon.
9
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Butterfly Hands-Free Vibrator
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
10
Remote Control Rechargeable Silicone G-Spot Love Egg
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
11
Lelo Hugo SenseMotion Remote Control Rechargeable Prostate Massage
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
12
Mantric Rechargeable Remote Control Egg Vibrator
Lovehoney
Available at Lovehoney.
