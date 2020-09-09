50 Tweets That Sum Up Remote Learning For Parents

"Week one of virtual 1st grade is 75% showing off pets."

It’s officially a new school year and, needless to say, it’s going about as well as anyone would’ve guessed.

While plenty of students have returned to school for in-person classes, many families are navigating the confusing world of remote learning at home (or a “hybrid” combination of the two options) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, parents have found a way to laugh about the chaos and make their peers feel less alone.

We’ve rounded up 50 tweets about remote learning from parents who are riding the roller coaster of this new school year.

Parenting schoolChildrenParentsCoronavirus