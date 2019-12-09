Rene Auberjonois, 'Benson' And 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At Age 79

Actor René Auberjonois of the TV shows “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Benson,” died Sunday at his Los Angeles home after battling metastatic lung cancer, according to reports. He was 79.

“To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible,” “Star Trek” franchise alum William Shatner wrote on Twitter, adding that he “will remember a wonderful friendship with Rene.”

Years after starring as Father Mulcahy in the 1970 film “M.A.S.H.,” Auberjonois earned TV sitcom fame as the snarky Clayton Runnymede Endicott III, chief of staff at the governor’s mansion, on “Benson.” (1979-86). He received an Emmy nomination for “Benson,” and for the drama series “Boston Legal” as Judge Mantz.

He also had an enduring run in science fiction as the shape-shifting Odo on “Star Trek: Deep Space” (1993-99).

“He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man,” another “Star Trek” star, George Takei, wrote.

The New York-born actor graduated from what is now Carnegie Mellon University, Deadline reported. He also received several Tony nominations, including for 1989′s “City of Angels,” and won a Best Performance Tony in 1970 for “Coco.”

Auberjonois is survived by his wife, Judith, son Rèmy-Luc, daughter Tessa and several grandchildren, Variety reported.

