Reneé Rapp Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza During GLAAD Award Acceptance Speech

Reneé Rapp is proving to be a true Gen Z-er with her political awareness and IDGAF attitude.
On Thursday night, the “Mean Girls” star won Outstanding Music Artist at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards. During her acceptance speech, Rapp took the opportunity to speak out about the Israel-Hamas war.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” the “Sex Lives of College Girls” alum said while reading from her phone. She then put her phone down, and addressed the majority=LGBTQ audience by saying, “Please continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, for your queer friends and those that can’t advocate for themselves.”
Although the 24-year-old actor and singer’s statement about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East was brief, her mere mention of it set her apart.
The polarizing issue has been mostly brushed over by most award winners during this year’s ceremony season, despite a pro-Palestine protest temporarily delaying the 2024 Academy Awards. Although actor Mark Ruffalo was filmed showing support for the protestors at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, only “The Zone Of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer directly spoke out about the conflict during the ceremony.
After Glazer’s film — which is set during the Holocaust and centers around a Nazi commandant and his family living a life of comfort right next door to the Auschwitz concentration camp — won the award for Best International Film, the British filmmaker called out indifference to the conflict.
“Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present. Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” Glazer said to applause. “Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza — all the victims of this dehumanization. How do we resist?”
Aside from a handful of other people in the industry — and a few celebrities wearing “Artists for Ceasefire” pins — most of Hollywood has remained relatively silent on the war.