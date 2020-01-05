Renée Zellweger Wins Golden Globe For 'Judy' Performance

Renée Zellweger’s star was officially reborn Sunday when she took home a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy.”

The actor nodded to the legacy of the legendary “Wizard of Oz” star in her acceptance speech, calling the role “one of my great life blessings.”

“The conversations that I have had with people internationally who just want express their love for Judy Garland, and tell about the great personal significance of her legacy and her humanity has been a great reminder that the choices that we make matter,” she said. “How we choose to honor each other in our lifetimes can matter a great deal down the road.”

“Judy,” directed by Rupert Goold and loosely based on Peter Quilter’s play “End of the Rainbow,” follows Garland’s sold-out run at a London nightclub months before her death of an accidental drug overdose in June 1969.

Zellweger was widely considered the front-runner in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama” category. Her performance as Garland received near-universal praise from critics following the film’s premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

“Judy” has been deemed a comeback moment for Zellweger, who also starred in Netflix’s “What/If” last year.

“Playing Judy Garland was the most challenging and terrifying role I’ve done,” she told Vanity Fair last year. “At times, if I could have run away, I would have. But there is so much affection for her. What I found so compelling about this particular project is that it contextualizes that she didn’t make those choices for herself.”

“I hope people will realize this and understand how truly spectacular she was,” she added.

Zellweger could be poised to repeat her victory at the 2020 Academy Awards, which are set to air Feb. 9. She last won for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”